Wild animal attack leaves another child injured in UP’s Bahraich

A four-year-old girl was attacked by a wild animal in the Kaiserganj forest range of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich on Monday afternoon, deepening fear among villagers and adding pressure on the forest department already struggling with frequent such attacks in the region. Rescue and search operation underway in Bahraich’s Harirampurwa on October 6. (Sourced)

According to information, Chandni, daughter of one Ram Kumar, was attacked in Badrauli village. Divisional forest officer (DFO), Bahraich, Ram Singh Yadav said the incident occurred around 2 PM. The girl was taken to CHC Kaiserganj from where she was referred to the district hospital after first-aid. However, the DFO said it was yet to be confirmed whether it was a wolf attack or by some other wild animal.

The village head’s representative Babu Lal said the girl was playing near her house when a wild animal suddenly attacked her. Hearing her cries, villagers and family members rushed to the spot, but the animal had already fled. He added that the animal had not been identified yet.

Earlier, on Saturday, two persons were injured in a jackal attack in Tediya Gambhirwa village, where angry villagers later killed the animal. These incidents come amid a series of wolf attacks that have claimed six lives, including those of four children, in September.

Just last Thursday, four people—Kishan (7), Khatija (2), Rubina (15), and Ali Sher (40)—were injured in Gandara village after being attacked by jackals. The DFO confirmed the attacks and said that teams are continuously monitoring the affected areas to ensure public safety.