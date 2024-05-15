Will give 10 kg free ration per month if INDIA bloc comes to power, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Wednesday that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will provide 10 kg ration per month to the poor, double the quantity provided by the BJP government. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a joint press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

“The Congress brought the Food Security Act. You (BJP) have not done anything,” he said.

“If INDIA bloc government is formed, we will give 10 kg of ration (per month) to the poor ,” Kharge said at a joint press conference in Lucknow with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Kharge and Yadav also targeted the BJP for an alleged move to scrap reservation and declared that the June 4 poll results will see a change of government at the Centre.

Yadav said the BJP (government’s) countdown for being voted out has begun.

“The BJP failed to keep promises. The BJP’s booth committees are working as loot committees and the people’s support to the INDIA bloc is visible. Getting 140 Lok Sabha seats will be a challenge for the BJP. The BJP’s chariot has not only stopped it has sunk in the ground,” he said.

Kharge said the attempt to scrap reservation was one of the issues as amendment to the Constitution will also affect the fundamental rights and the freedom of expression. Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP’s candidates and leaders have indicated that the party needed 400-plus seats to change the Constitution.

“Those belonging to Bahujan Samaj, who want to save the Constitution, should not waste their votes and help the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Kharge said the INDIA bloc is not talking about moves to change the Constitution without proof.

He said Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh leader Mohan Bhagwat had stated for the first time that we will bring about change in the Constitution if voted to power. He said the same was said in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh’s many leaders have been speaking about changing the Constitution.

“...They are giving the 400-plus slogan to scrap reservation. We will give more than 50% reservation and protect the present reservation,” he said.

He also said if the BJP leaders were giving incorrect statements about the change in the Constitution, why was the BJP not acting against them.

“Why don’t you expel them from your party?” he asked.

Kharge further said, “The INDIA bloc has ensured goodbye to the Modi government. The INDIA bloc is going to form the next government on June 4. The 2024 poll is the election of ideologies... This is a fight between two ideologies... On the one hand, the parties are fighting for the poor while those with the rich are fighting on the basis of religion... We are fighting for the poor who don’t have food to eat once a day...”

He also said, “I have not seen this in the past 53 years that 26 parties have joined hands to fight the poll. This election is being fought for India’s future. This election is to protect the rights of the coming generations. Our duty is to protect the rights and reservation for the weaker sections, Dalits and the Advasis (tribals). All this can be protected with the protection to the Constitution of India... Those getting the reservation may be lesser. But we all need to work together to save democracy or else we will lose our freedom.”

About the youths, he said there are vacancies that the Union government is not ready to fill.

“The INDIA bloc is fighting the election against unemployment and rising inflation. We are fighting to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich,” he said.

He said there should be a level playing field for all. “We are fighting with full strength and moving ahead together.”

Replying to a question referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that he did not differentiate people on the basis of religion, he said, “They are talking about mutton, chicken and the Mangalsutra. If you want to ask for votes, do so based on your work.”

He said the Congress proposed the caste census to uplift the Dalit, backwards tribals and the economically weaker sections.

“We are doing so to know the social, economic and educational status and formulate policies,” he said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not giving the right facts in his poll address.

“The prime minister said if you have two buffaloes, the Congress will give one to the Muslims. They have abused the Congress more than chanting the name of Ram,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said the politics of negativity has ended and the people of the country want a change that will be there on June 4.

“INDIA bloc will form its government. Lakhs of farmers have committed suicide. The BJP will not be able to open its account in Bundelkhand. The INDIA bloc is going to win 79 seats in Uttar Pradesh. There is, however, a fight in Kyoto (Varanasi).” In its first term, the Modi government had signalled plans to develop Varanasi on the lines of the Japanese city Kyoto and had signed an agreement in this connection.

On how the Congress and the SP will work, having brought out different manifestoes, Yadav said, “We will give the best together.”