Will Lucknow voters come out and help cross the 60% mark?

The Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency has 21.72 lakh voters, but can they help breach the 60% voter-turnout ‘barrier’ this election? For Representation Only s (HT File)

Traditionally marked by urban voter apathy, all eyes will be on how enthusiastically voters exercise their franchise as responsible citizens. Going by experience, the statistics of voter turnout from past years are anything but encouraging.

In 2019, Lucknow registered 54.78% polling, while in 2014 it was 53.06%. There has been a big increase in the number of voter turnout compared to 2009 and 2004 when it was a meagre 37.49% in 2009 and 35.28% in 2004.

Undoubtedly, between 2004 and 2014, Lucknow’s voter turnout has shifted from being less than 40% to well above 50%. In contrast, Mohanlalganj has been breaching the 60% voter turnout barrier with ease, recording 62.79% in 2019 and 60.75% in 2014.

Lucknow voter turnout in 2019 LS elections was 54.78% when the state average was pegged at 59.21%. Likewise in 2014, Lucknow polled only 53.06% while UP as a whole registered 58.44% voter turnout.

Experts foresee a better turnout this time, thanks to greater voter awareness among people. The 40-plus weather may be a worrying factor though. “Casting your vote has become a status symbol now. To date, urban apathy among voters was because of a lack of cohesiveness and clarity of issues, on which they vote. But in this election, political parties are trying to pull maximum voters to the polling booths,” said Mulendu Mishra, faculty member, Lucknow Christian College.

Measures taken by dist admn

The district administration has initiated several voter-turnout campaigns in collaboration with many sections of society. This time, the district administration has even made polling stations in 14 clubhouses to ensure maximum polling.

Amidst hopes for a better turnout, come polling day, the fear is that voters in the City of Nawabs may decide not to venture out of their houses. The rising temperature and considering that polling day, May 20, is a Monday, will be an extended weekend, has raised concerns.

