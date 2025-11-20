Winter session of Uttar Pradesh legislature likely to be convened in December

The Uttar Pradesh government is considering convening the state legislature’s winter session next month when it is likely to present the first supplementary budget for 2025-26. The state cabinet is likely to take a final decision in this regard soon. The Uttar Pradesh legislature’s monsoon session was held from August 11 to 14. (FILE PHOTO)

The state finance department has begun preparations to present the first supplementary budget during the winter session, those aware of the development said.

The state government is also likely to carry out legislative business and table ordinances that may have been promulgated after the monsoon session.

“Yes, we have indications that the winter session of the state legislature will be convened by the second or third week of December 2025. As of now, the ministers and legislators are busy with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in all 403 constituencies of the state assembly. Discussions on the issue may also be held during the winter session. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will take a call on the issue of convening the winter session soon,” said a senior BJP leader aware of the development.

When contacted, minister for finance Suresh Khanna refused to comment on the issue. He said he would be able to say anything on the issue only after discussing the same with the chief minister.

As state assembly polls will be held in early 2027, the state government would like to focus on timely completion of ongoing development projects in 2026 and may consider allocating additional funds for them. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath may make important announcements in the winter session and also in the budget session in early 2026.

The state legislature’s monsoon session was held from August 11 to 14. The budget session commenced on February 18 and was adjourned sine die on March 5.