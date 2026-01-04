WIth AQI@110, Lucknow records its cleanest air in nearly 2 months

The state capital registered its lowest Air Quality Index (AQI) in nearly two months on Saturday, as overall air quality improved to a ‘moderate’ level of 110, according to official data. Saturday’s AQI was lower than levels recorded throughout December and January, and most of November, except on November 1, when the AQI stood at 70. (HT PHOTO)

According to data accessed from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app, Saturday’s AQI was lower than levels recorded throughout December and January, and most of November, except on November 1, when the AQI stood at 70. The improvement followed a ‘poor’ AQI reading of 224 on Friday.

All six air quality monitoring stations in Lucknow reported significant improvement. Kukrail Picnic Spot and BR Ambedkar University recorded an AQI of 47, placing them in the ‘good’ category, while Gomti Nagar registered a ‘satisfactory’ AQI of 62.

Lalbagh was the only monitoring station to remain in the ‘poor’ category, with an AQI of 230, though officials noted it was still lower than its usual levels. Talkatora, which often records ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ air quality, registered a ‘moderate’ AQI of 117.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels as ‘good’ (0–50), ‘satisfactory’ (51–100), ‘moderate’ (101–200), ‘poor’ (201–300), ‘very poor’ (301–400) and ‘severe’ (above 400).

JP Maurya, regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, said, “The improvement could be attributed to reduced vehicular movement due to the weekend and closure of many offices and schools.”