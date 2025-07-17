Woman confesses to beating daughter for calling her paramour ‘bad uncle’: Cops

LUCKNOW In a chilling confession that has shocked the city, the 25-year-old woman admitted to killing her five-year-old daughter because the child disapproved of her live-in relationship with another man and threatened to reveal it to her father. Roshni Khan and Udit Jaiswal in police custody. (Sourced)

“She called Udit (paramour) a ‘bad uncle’. That evening, when she saw us drinking and dancing, she began screaming, saying she would tell everything to her father. I lost my temper and beat her,” Roshni Khan alias ‘Naaz’ told officers during police interrogation.

Roshni revealed that she, along with her partner Udit Jaiswal, 32, killed her daughter Sayanara alias Sona on July 13 night after the child saw them in an intimate act.

The girl was found dead in her home in Khandari Bazar locality of Qaiserbagh on Tuesday morning, after which her mother, Roshni Khan, and live-in partner, Udit Jaiswal, were arrested on Wednesday morning.

A senior police officer said that according to Roshni’s statement, the child had been upset and was refusing to sleep, repeatedly asking to meet her father.

As per her account, when the child didn’t stop crying, Roshni stomped on her stomach while Udit muffled her screams, leading to the child’s death. “After the murder, we ordered meat and liquor and continued partying. We stuffed the body into the bed box and slept on the same bed,” confessed Roshni.

The next morning, the woman allegedly tried to devise a plan to frame her estranged husband Shahrukh Khan, 33, for the murder.

Police officials described Roshni’s act as remorseless. “She said she felt no regret. She was more concerned about her relationship than her daughter,” an investigator said.

The brutal murder has sparked outrage, with calls for swift justice and psychological evaluation of both the accused. “Further investigation is underway to gather forensic evidence and reconstruct the sequence of events,” said Qaiserbagh SHO Anjani Kumar Mishra.