Woman cop’s ‘suicide’: Etawah man, family booked for abetment

An Etawah man and his family members were booked for abetting the alleged suicide of a woman police constable who was found dead at her residence in the Cantonment area of the state capital on January 3, police said. On January 3, the accused called the brother to tell him that the woman had stopped taking his calls after a verbal spat between them (For representation)

The cop, who was originally from Unnao district, had allegedly committed suicide after the man refused to marry her despite their relationship of a few years, her brother claimed.

The constable’s brother added his sister and the accused had known each other since 2019 when she got her first posting in Bahraich. The man was pursuing B.Tech at the time and had expressed his wish to marry his sister, he added.

In his complaint, the brother also said the man visited his sister in Bahraich and also took money from her. He even asked the woman to buy him a gold chain from the Diwali bonus she got. The accused also took her to his house in Etawah where he developed a physical relation with her. The accused and his family later refused to proceed with the relationship as the woman was a policewoman. They also demanded ₹11 lakh in cash, a car and a huge quantity of gold ornaments as a dowry gift. On January 3, the accused called the brother to tell him that the woman had stopped taking his calls after a verbal spat between them.