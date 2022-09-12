Woman devotee faints at Bankey Bihari Temple

Agra Yet another woman devotee fainted near the entrance of Sri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Sunday. She was given first aid and taken to hospital from where she was later discharged.

The woman Mamta Pandey, 32, who came with family members from Ballabhgarh city of Haryana, fainted near the stairs of the temple entrance.

“The woman devotee was moving towards the entrance. She fainted and the cops and guards present on the spot rushed to her aid. Primary medical care was provided to her at the temple complex,” said Suraj Prakash Sharma, in charge at Vrindavan Kotwali police station.

“She was later taken to Ram Krishna Mission Hospital where she recovered and was discharged later in the day. The woman devotee had not entered the temple premises but was moving in the lane leading to the entrance of the temple,” clarified Sharma.

To recall, two devotees were suffocated to death during ‘mangla aarti’ on the night of Janmashtmi (August 19) and a probe was ordered by the state government. A committee was constituted and retired DGP Sulkhan Singh, heading the probe, had reached Vrindavan along with commissioner Aligarh division Gaurav Dayal.

Meanwhile, minister in state cabinet and MLA from Mant assembly seat in Mathura, Laxmi Narain Chaudhary had mooted the idea to get Sri Bankey Bihari Temple complex connected to river Yamuna flowing past Vrindavan town and a complex to be developed on the pattern of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

To note, Sri Bankey Bihari temple is very popular and the inflow of devotees increases manifold on week-ends when entry of vehicles, mostly coming from National Capital Region, is prohibited..

On Friday, former additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi came with principal secretary (tourism) Mukesh Meshram and streamlining of crowd management was on the agenda of the informal meet organized at the Tourist Facilitation Center (TFC) in Vrindavan. It is believed that the state government has to file an action plan in the Allahabad high court on crowd management at Bankey Bihari temple on September 13, as per official sources.

Earlier on Sunday, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak too reached the Bankey Bihari Temple and offered prayers.

