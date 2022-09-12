Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman devotee faints at Bankey Bihari Temple

Woman devotee faints at Bankey Bihari Temple

lucknow news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:49 AM IST

The woman Mamta Pandey, 32, who came with family members from Ballabhgarh city of Haryana, fainted near the stairs of the temple entrance. She was later taken to Ram Krishna Mission Hospital where she recovered and was discharged later in the day

Sri Bankey Bihari temple is very popular and the inflow of devotees increases manifold on week-ends . (HT file photo)
Sri Bankey Bihari temple is very popular and the inflow of devotees increases manifold on week-ends . (HT file photo)
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

Agra Yet another woman devotee fainted near the entrance of Sri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Sunday. She was given first aid and taken to hospital from where she was later discharged.

The woman Mamta Pandey, 32, who came with family members from Ballabhgarh city of Haryana, fainted near the stairs of the temple entrance.

“The woman devotee was moving towards the entrance. She fainted and the cops and guards present on the spot rushed to her aid. Primary medical care was provided to her at the temple complex,” said Suraj Prakash Sharma, in charge at Vrindavan Kotwali police station.

“She was later taken to Ram Krishna Mission Hospital where she recovered and was discharged later in the day. The woman devotee had not entered the temple premises but was moving in the lane leading to the entrance of the temple,” clarified Sharma.

To recall, two devotees were suffocated to death during ‘mangla aarti’ on the night of Janmashtmi (August 19) and a probe was ordered by the state government. A committee was constituted and retired DGP Sulkhan Singh, heading the probe, had reached Vrindavan along with commissioner Aligarh division Gaurav Dayal.

Meanwhile, minister in state cabinet and MLA from Mant assembly seat in Mathura, Laxmi Narain Chaudhary had mooted the idea to get Sri Bankey Bihari Temple complex connected to river Yamuna flowing past Vrindavan town and a complex to be developed on the pattern of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

To note, Sri Bankey Bihari temple is very popular and the inflow of devotees increases manifold on week-ends when entry of vehicles, mostly coming from National Capital Region, is prohibited..

On Friday, former additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi came with principal secretary (tourism) Mukesh Meshram and streamlining of crowd management was on the agenda of the informal meet organized at the Tourist Facilitation Center (TFC) in Vrindavan. It is believed that the state government has to file an action plan in the Allahabad high court on crowd management at Bankey Bihari temple on September 13, as per official sources.

Earlier on Sunday, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak too reached the Bankey Bihari Temple and offered prayers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • While PUSU has announced that they will run for the presidential post independently, SOPU is yet to decide on which seat they will contest. Once prominent student wings, PUSU and SOPU had fought to bounce back in recent years as mainstream political outfits entered the arena of student politics. (HT Photo)

    PU polls: Eyeing comeback, PUSU joins presidential post race, SOPU yet to decide on seat

    Looking for a chance to make a comeback, the student wings – Panjab University Students Union and Students Organisation of Panjab University – have cleared their intentions to contest the Panjab University's student council election this year. While PUSU has announced that they will run for the presidential post independently, SOPU is yet to decide on which seat they will contest. PUSU had an alliance with the Students Organisation of India in the 2019 polls.

  • Mahant Hari Giri leading saints in offering prayers at Sangam on Sunday. (HT)

    Seers, devout mourn Swaroopanand Saraswati’s demise

    PRAYAGRAJ: A pall of gloom decided on saints, seers and devouts on getting information about Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati's death on Sunday. Seers and devotees hailed Swami Swaroopanand as a saint who always stood up to protect the interests of Sanatan Dharma. A member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, said that Swaroopanand Saraswati was like a guru to him.

  • One of the King’s early visits to India was in 1980, when as Prince Charles he visited Rajkamal Studios in Mumbai (HT Archives)

    Padmini’s princely peck: Actress recalls royal kiss

    On the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth, on September 10, Prince Charles was formally proclaimed King and took on the title of King Charles III. One of the King's early visits to India was in 1980, when as Prince Charles he visited Rajkamal Studios in Mumbai. Actress Padmini Kolhapure, who was shooting Ahista Ahista there at the time, garlanded Prince Charles and kissed him on the cheek.

  • Mumbai, India - Sep 11, 2022 : Huge crowded shivsinik outside Dadar police station due to Uddhav’s supporters ‘clash’ with CM Shinde’s followers at Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Sep 11, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

    Sena versus Sena, now out on the streets

    Mumbai The clash of the two Shiv Sena factions has now spilled out from court rooms to the streets of Mumbai, ahead of the crucial civic elections later this year. The factions led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray came to blows in the Marathi heartland of Prabhadevi and Dadar on Saturday night. FIRs were also registered against leaders from both factions. The two sides got into a scuffle.

  • Panchkula, India, July 12 , 2019 :: Under Construction Solar Panel Installed At Railway Station Chandigarh july 12 , 2019. Photo by Sant Arora/HT

    WR saves energy worth 1.5-cr in four months using solar energy

    Mumbai: As part of the plan by Indian Railways to generate solar energy to meet all its energy consumption requirements, the Western Railway has saved more than ₹ 1.5 crore in the last four months by using solar energy. In the year 2021- 2022, WR achieved monetary savings of ₹3 crore.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out