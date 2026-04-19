Mau , A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room here, officials said on Sunday, adding that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

Woman found dead in UP hotel, suicide suspected: Police

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The incident was reported from Hotel Tathagat in the Sarai Lakhansi police station area, where the body of the woman was discovered hanging inside the room, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhawna Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad.

She had checked into the hotel along with her friend Shakti Singh, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, police said.

According to preliminary information, Sharma had been living separately from her husband for the past eight months following a dispute and was staying with Singh.

The couple had arrived in Mau from Siliguri in West Bengal and had been staying at the hotel for the last three days. Her son was also accompanying her, officials added.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," Circle Officer Krish Rajput said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have detained hotel staff and Singh for questioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have detained hotel staff and Singh for questioning. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Singh told the police that he had gone to Varanasi on Saturday for some work. She had called him and asked him to return soon, threatening to take the extreme step. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh told the police that he had gone to Varanasi on Saturday for some work. She had called him and asked him to return soon, threatening to take the extreme step. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He told the police that when he returned to the hotel late at night, he found Sharma hanging in the room. With the help of hotel staff, the body was brought down, and the police were informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He told the police that when he returned to the hotel late at night, he found Sharma hanging in the room. With the help of hotel staff, the body was brought down, and the police were informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Evidence has been collected by the forensic team, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the CO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evidence has been collected by the forensic team, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the CO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family of the deceased has been informed, and further investigation into the matter is underway, the CO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family of the deceased has been informed, and further investigation into the matter is underway, the CO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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