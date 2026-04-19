...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Woman found dead in UP hotel, suicide suspected: Police

Woman found dead in UP hotel, suicide suspected: Police

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 08:56 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mau , A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room here, officials said on Sunday, adding that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

Woman found dead in UP hotel, suicide suspected: Police

The incident was reported from Hotel Tathagat in the Sarai Lakhansi police station area, where the body of the woman was discovered hanging inside the room, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhawna Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad.

She had checked into the hotel along with her friend Shakti Singh, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, police said.

According to preliminary information, Sharma had been living separately from her husband for the past eight months following a dispute and was staying with Singh.

The couple had arrived in Mau from Siliguri in West Bengal and had been staying at the hotel for the last three days. Her son was also accompanying her, officials added.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," Circle Officer Krish Rajput said.

 
ghaziabad
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Woman found dead in UP hotel, suicide suspected: Police
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Woman found dead in UP hotel, suicide suspected: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.