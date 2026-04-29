Kanpur , A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district while she was out with her fiance, with police saying two accused have been arrested.

Woman gang-raped in UP's Fatehpur; 2 held, 1 absconding

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The gangrape occurred last Friday in the Khaga Kotwali area, officials said on Tuesday evening.

The couple had stopped on their way to a relative's house due to the intense heat when two men allegedly approached them, questioned their presence, and began abusing them.

The accused allegedly assaulted the fiance, held him captive and raped the woman. A third accomplice was later called to the spot, after which all three men allegedly took turns assaulting her for nearly three hours.

According to the victim's fiance, the accused beat the couple, threatened them, filmed the assault, and forced the fiance to transfer ₹2,500 online.

They also allegedly made the couple record a video stating that "nothing had happened," warning them against going to the police.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple initially approached the local police station but claimed their complaint was not registered, and they were mistreated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple initially approached the local police station but claimed their complaint was not registered, and they were mistreated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was lodged only after they approached Fatehpur SP Abhimanyu Manglik on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was lodged only after they approached Fatehpur SP Abhimanyu Manglik on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have since arrested two accused, Lalit and Yuvraj Singh , based on transaction details and the survivor's identification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have since arrested two accused, Lalit and Yuvraj Singh , based on transaction details and the survivor's identification. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The main accused, Bablu Singh , remains on the run, and a reward of ₹50,000 has been announced for information on his whereabouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main accused, Bablu Singh , remains on the run, and a reward of ₹50,000 has been announced for information on his whereabouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused have been booked for rape, extortion and under relevant provisions of the IT Act. Multiple teams, including the Special Operations Group , are working to track down the absconding accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused have been booked for rape, extortion and under relevant provisions of the IT Act. Multiple teams, including the Special Operations Group , are working to track down the absconding accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Action has also been taken against police personnel for alleged negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Action has also been taken against police personnel for alleged negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The station house officer, R K Patel, has been removed from his post and sent to police lines, and an outpost in-charge, Sub-Inspector Aneesh Singh, has been suspended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The station house officer, R K Patel, has been removed from his post and sent to police lines, and an outpost in-charge, Sub-Inspector Aneesh Singh, has been suspended. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim's family has alleged they are receiving threats and offers of money to withdraw the complaint. They have also claimed the main accused has a political affiliation with the party which is in power, an allegation denied by local party representatives.

A Samajwadi Party delegation visited the victim's village, demanding strict action. Police said further investigation is ongoing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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