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Woman gang-raped in UP's Fatehpur; 2 held, 1 absconding

Woman gang-raped in UP's Fatehpur; 2 held, 1 absconding

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 10:35 am IST
PTI |
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Kanpur , A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district while she was out with her fiance, with police saying two accused have been arrested.

Woman gang-raped in UP's Fatehpur; 2 held, 1 absconding

The gangrape occurred last Friday in the Khaga Kotwali area, officials said on Tuesday evening.

The couple had stopped on their way to a relative's house due to the intense heat when two men allegedly approached them, questioned their presence, and began abusing them.

The accused allegedly assaulted the fiance, held him captive and raped the woman. A third accomplice was later called to the spot, after which all three men allegedly took turns assaulting her for nearly three hours.

According to the victim's fiance, the accused beat the couple, threatened them, filmed the assault, and forced the fiance to transfer 2,500 online.

They also allegedly made the couple record a video stating that "nothing had happened," warning them against going to the police.

The victim's family has alleged they are receiving threats and offers of money to withdraw the complaint. They have also claimed the main accused has a political affiliation with the party which is in power, an allegation denied by local party representatives.

A Samajwadi Party delegation visited the victim's village, demanding strict action. Police said further investigation is ongoing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
fatehpur police uttar pradesh kanpur gangrape
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Woman gang-raped in UP's Fatehpur; 2 held, 1 absconding
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Woman gang-raped in UP's Fatehpur; 2 held, 1 absconding
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