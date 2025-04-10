Woman got bullet implanted to cook up rape, murder bid claim in Bareilly: Police

The shocking supposed abduction and gang rape of a 45-year-old woman who was allegedly shot at and left to die in Bareilly last month has turned out to be a cooked-up incident, according to the police. The woman had earlier accused a politician of raping her in a moving car in 2022 and, at that time, also the allegation had turned out to be false (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

In this instance, the so-called victim got herself operated on by a quack and had a bullet planted inside her body in a bid to frame a local politician and his son, the police said.

The disclosure comes nearly 10 days after the entire state was shocked on March 30 to read reports of the alleged abduction and gang rape of the woman before she was shot and supposedly left on the road to die near Gandhi Udyan under Bareilly Kotwali police station limits on March 29 night.

“The bullet stuck inside her body between the right side of the rib cage and shoulder was leaving no option (but) to believe that she had been shot (at). Through investigation, shocking revelations came to the fore, and it was found that the woman got a bullet planted in her body through surgery and then turned up at the spot to pose as if she has been shot by some unknown men at the behest of the politician’s son when she was returning home on the night of March 29,” confirmed Bareilly additional superintendent of police (ASP), City, Manush Pareek.

He said that the woman had earlier accused the politician of raping her in a moving car in 2022 and, at that time, also the allegation had turned out to be false.

“This time, she decided to target the politician’s son and gave a statement before cops and the magistrate that five unknown people kidnapped her, three of them raped her and shot at her before leaving after receiving a call (supposedly) from the politician’s son. The woman alleged she heard the caller saying, “eliminate her” as she has troubled his father a lot,” the officer stated.

He said initially the story seemed to be genuine as the bullet was lodged between the right side of the rib cage and shoulder. Later, doubts arose in the minds of investigators when a forensic team and doctors didn’t find any gunpowder around the wound nor on the part of the bullet retrieved from the woman’s body.

Thereafter, CCTV footage was checked, and it was discovered that the woman had reached the spot near Gandhi Udyan in an auto-rickshaw. It was this very spot where she had claimed to have been pushed from a car after being gang raped and shot.

“She confessed during interrogation when all these facts were placed before her and revealed that she got the bullet planted in her body by getting operated on by a local quack Sharif Khan. The quack was arranged by her old accomplice Rohtash, who worked in a district hospital, after some government doctors turned down his offer to implant a bullet in someone’s body,” he said.

“They believed that cops would have to believe her theory after seeing the bullet wounds as even a court could not deny the allegations if a bullet hits a person gives any statement before the judicial magistrate. But the missing gunpowder from the bullet wound unravelled the truth behind the story.”

He said the woman and two men who helped her with this plot have been taken into custody for trying to frame innocent people in a false case and mislead police. He said a written complaint against the accused is still awaited.

Earlier, the police had registered an FIR against the politician and his son along with other unidentified people under various section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including sections 140(1) (kidnapping to murder), 70(1) (gang rape), 109 (attempt to murder) and 309(4) (robbery) at City Kotwali police station after receiving complaint from the woman’s niece on March 30.