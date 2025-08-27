Woman jumps out of e-rickshaw to escape sexual assault in Barabanki; 3 held

An e-rickshaw driver and two of his accomplices, who allegedly molested a woman and snatched her bag under the pretext of dropping her home from the railway station in Barabanki on Sunday night, were arrested on Tuesday, confirmed senior police officials. (For representation)

The police claimed that the woman rescued herself by jumping out of the moving vehicle.

In a note to the media, Barabanki police identified the suspects as Aniket Kumar Gautam alias Saurabh, Anshu Kashyap and Lavkush Bedia. The officials said the police recovered three mobile phones, some educational certificates, and Rs. 960 cash from them. Section 317(2)/3(5) of the BNS, which deals with stolen property, was added to the FIR registered for molestation under Section 74 of the BNS at the city kotwali police station on Monday.

A senior police official in Barabanki said when the woman was going home in Tiwari Ganj, which falls in Lucknow but borders Barabanki, from the railway station in the e-rickshaw, the driver and his two accomplices molested her and snatched her bag near Safedabad overbridge around 9 pm on Sunday. He said the woman reported the matter to the police on Monday.

He said CCTV video footage revealed that the accused persons were waiting to target passengers near the Barabanki railway station. That is when they saw a lone woman passenger and offered her a ride to Tiwari Ganj in Lucknow.

He said Aniket was the e-rickshaw driver, and Anshu Kashyap and Lavkush Bedia were his accomplices. The three drove e-rickshaws in and around Barabanki, and were habituated to substance abuse and extravagance.

In a similar incident in Meerut on Saturday, a 35-year-old woman from Delhi sustained serious injuries after jumping out of a moving e-rickshaw on National Highway-58 in the city’s Kankerkhera area, while attempting to escape an alleged sexual assault attempt.

In March, two brothers raped and murdered a 32-year-old woman when she hired an e-autorickshaw from the Alamabgh bus stand in Lucknow. The woman’s body was found later in a mango orchard in Malihabad. The prime accused was gunned down, and his brother was arrested two days after the incident.