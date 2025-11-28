Woman passenger’s death in Etawah: TTE booked for murder on father’s complaint

Government Railway Police (GRP), Etawah, on Thursday registered a murder case against travelling ticket examiner (TTE) Santosh Kumar, accusing him of pushing a woman off the moving train following a dispute over ticket on November 25 night. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father who lives in Kanpur. (For Representation)

GRP circle officer Uday Pratap Singh confirmed that a case of murder has been registered against the TTE. He said the investigation has been expedited and that strict action will be taken if the allegations turn out to be true.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father who lives in Kanpur. According to the complaint, Aarti Yadav, married to Navy officer Ajay Singh, was travelling to Delhi on November 25 for treatment. She had a reservation in the Barauni–New Delhi Humsafar Special, but as the train was delayed she waited at the station. In a rush to reach Delhi on time, she boarded the Anand Vihar Terminal Special train standing at the platform at Kanpur station instead, taking a seat in the S-11 coach.

Around 2 pm, Aarti’s family received a call informing them that she had died after falling from the train between Samhon and Bharthana railway stations. The information was relayed to the railway emergency helpline by Raj Vaibhav, a resident of Janakpuri, Shardabad Main Road, Ghaziabad.

The complaint alleges that a quarrel broke out between Aarti and TTE Santosh Kumar over her ticket, which escalated into physical confrontation. The TTE allegedly threw her bag out of the moving coach and moments later pushed her off the train, causing her death on the spot.

During the probe, police recovered Aarti’s bag about four kilometres from the location where her body was found. As the train does not halt at Etawah, investigators believe the bag was thrown while the train was in motion. Aarti’s mobile phone remains untraceable and her family suspects the device may have been removed to destroy evidence.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report and have begun reviewing call records and statements of passengers.