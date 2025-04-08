Woman plots husband’s murder after 10 years of marriage, 3 kids

A 29-year-old woman conspired to murder her husband with the help of her paramour, in a Rae Bareli village, which eventually led to his killing, senior police officials confirmed on Tuesday. The body of the victim, which bore gunshot wounds, was found on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

They said the arrest of the woman and her paramour - in a relationship for the last five years - revealed that she hatched the murder conspiracy even after having three children - a son and two daughters - aged between 4 and 9 years, from the 10-year-old marriage.

Rae Bareli superintendent of police (SP), Yash Veer Singh, said the body of Manish Saini, 31, a resident of Garibkapurwa village, under the Maharajganj police station limits, was found in the field near his in-laws’ house, in Shivli village of Shivgarh police station limits of Rae Bareli on Monday.

He said Manish’s brother, Satish Saini, had lodged an FIR of murder under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita section 103 (1) accusing Manish’s wife, Ruby, and her alleged paramour, Sunil Kumar, who stays in the neighbourhood, in Garibkapurwa village.

He said Sunil Kumar was taken into custody and grilled, after which he confessed to murdering Manish in connivance with Ruby. He said Sunil Kumar revealed he along with Ruby had been planning to eliminate Manish for at least two months.

“Sunil Kumar also purchased a country-made firearm from Bihar to execute the crime. They decided to execute their plan when Ruby took along Manish and the children to her maternal house to attend a Bhandara organised there,” he said and added, “Sunil also visited Ruby’s maternal village, and the latter went to meet him at night on Sunday when Manish too followed her, suspecting her of having extra-marital relations”.

“Manish caught Ruby along with Satish and started shouting. Satish shot Manish from close range and the duo fled, leaving the body in the field. The victim’s body was found on Monday morning,” he stated.

He said the police checked Satish’s mobile call location after being accused in the FIR, and picked him up for interrogation after it was found near the spot.

“To crosscheck the confession, Ruby was also questioned, and she too revealed the same sequence of events which confirmed the involvement of the two in the crime. The duo has been arrested and sent to jail in the matter,” he emphasised.