Woman raped in UP’s Pratapgarh
A married woman in her 20s was allegedly raped inside a toilet near Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh railway station early on Saturday. The accused fled the spot when the woman raised an alarm. A hunt had been launched for the accused and further probe into the incident was in progress, police said.
Station house officer, Kotwali police station, Ravindranath Rai said a complaint had been registered in connection with the crime. According to reports, a resident of Antu area of Pratapgarh, a couple reached Pratapgarh railway station to catch a train to Prayagraj from where they were to board a train for their onward journey to Ahmedabad.
At around 4 am on Saturday, the woman went to a toilet close to the railway station. It is alleged that a youth barged inside the toilet and bolted the door from inside before outraging the modesty of the woman. The woman somehow managed to escape and raised an alarm following which the accused fled. The woman’s husband and locals who had also assembled at the spot called police.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
