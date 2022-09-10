Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman saved from running train by a whisker at Firozabad. Watch

Woman saved from running train by a whisker at Firozabad. Watch

Published on Sep 10, 2022 09:21 AM IST

In the 30-second video, the woman can be seen walking alongside the tracks with her luggage. She places her bag on the edge of the platform in order to climb up. Soon, she realises that a train is approaching and tries to jump to get on the platform.

Videograb of the incident at Firozabad railway station.&nbsp;(ANI/ Twitter )
Videograb of the incident at Firozabad railway station. (ANI/ Twitter )
ByYagya Sharma

A woman crossing tracks at Firozabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh was saved just in time by the quick response of a railways official on Friday. Captured in CCTV footage, the incident shows prompt action by the official in saving the woman's life.

In the 30-second video, the woman can be seen walking alongside the tracks with her luggage. She then places her bag on the platform in order to get on platform. Soon, she realises that a train is approaching and tries to jump to get on the platform. After a failed attempt, she waves her hand asking for help. An official rushes and pulls her.

The official then picks up her bag kept on the edge of the platform. The woman finally makes it to the platform but steps near the edge again to pick up a water bottle. The official could be seen telling her to step aside from the passing train.

Also Read| 2 trackmen spot track fracture moments before train was to pass, avert mishap

Commenting on the incident, Shivlal Meena, a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable said, “We spotted a woman crossing the railway line as a train neared.” The police personnel explained how he ran to rescue the woman but was saved by another official who made it to the spot earlier. “He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved,” he added.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) earlier registered a case against Azam Ansari in Lucknow for making an Instagram reel on the railway tracks. A content creator and famous as Salman Khan's doppelganger, he shot a video wherein he could be seen lying down and smoking a cigarette.

(With ANI inputs)

