Woman sexually assaulted near Bhatni railway station, 2 arrested

Published on Feb 21, 2023 12:04 AM IST

The woman, who was going to Bihar’s Bagha district, was waiting for a train when she was assaulted at an eatery near the station, Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma said

The woman was found in an unconscious state and admitted to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur. (For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Deoria police said they have arrested two men who allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman near the Bhatni railway station on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The woman, who was going to Bihar’s Bagha district, was waiting for a train when she was assaulted at an eatery near the station, Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma said. He added one Deepak Jaiswal and one Rohit Gour had been arrested in connection with the case even as a further inquiry was underway.

The woman was found in an unconscious state and admitted to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Sources said the survivor was told by the two men that she could get food at the dhaba, where she was sexually assaulted. The accused fled leaving her in an unconscious state.

The station master was informed about the unconscious woman around 2 am, after which he informed the matter to the railway police. The woman, who was referred to Gorakhpur hospital by a local hospital, is said to have received multiple injuries on her face and body.

