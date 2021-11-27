Woman, son die in road accident in Lucknow; another injured

Reckless driving claimed the lives of a 30-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son on Saturday morning when a speeding tractor hit a scooty on which the duo was riding on Lucknow-Sitapur road under Itaunja police station limits on the city outskirts, said police.

Another woman identified as Mahi Tiwari was also injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment at a near-by hospital where her condition is stated to be critical, they said.

A police official of Lucknow Rural said the incident took place when the woman Priya, a resident of Kamlapur in Sitapur, along with her son was coming towards Lucknow city on a scooty at around 10.30 am.

He said the woman and her son died on the spot while one other woman was injured.

“The tractor driver along with the vehicle fled from the spot. An FIR under Indian Penal Code section 279 for reckless driving and section 304-A for causing deaths due to negligent act has been registered against the driver and efforts are on to trace him,” the official said.

He said both the bodies have been sent for post mortem and their family members informed.