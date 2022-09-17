Woman’s body found stuffed in a sack

Lucknow The body of a 26-year-old woman stuffed in a sack was recovered from a pit in an orchard near Ramdas Kheda village under Krishna Nagar police station here on Friday afternoon. Locals suspected that the woman was murdered somewhere else and the assailants later dumped the body at a deserted stretch in the locality.

The police said the body seemed to be at least two days old, according to the stiffening of the muscles (rigor mortis). The rigor mortis helps in estimating the time since death and also if the body has been moved after death.

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Central, Rajesh Srivastava said that the deceased woman had been identified. She was a resident of Prayagraj but stayed in a rented house in Para. He refused to share her identity. Preliminary examination suggested that the woman was strangulated. The body had been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said.

Srivastava said initial probe revealed that the woman was missing from the hostel for the past three days. He said the police were trying to contact her family to inform them about the incident. “We are trying to get more details about her from other inmates of the hostel. The police are also scanning video footage of CCTV cameras installed around the hostel to ascertain when she left the hostel and with whom,” the official explained and added, “The help of electronic surveillance team has been sought to know the last location of her mobile phone, frequent callers to her and the last caller”.

He said the initial suspect was the woman’s lover, who was missing after the incident. He said the police teams were carrying out raids in his search and it was likely that the case would be cracked at the earliest.