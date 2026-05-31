Woman’s ‘kidnapping’ a conspiracy to frame two Muslim youths: Meerut police

Police investigation into an alleged abduction and harassment of a Hindu woman on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district revealed that it was a pre-planned conspiracy to frame two Muslim youths who were accused of committing the crime by a Hindu youth. Three police teams have been formed to trace and nab the accused. (For Representation)

According to the police, a man identified as Nakul Singh, who is absconding, hatched the conspiracy to implicate Zeeshan and Shavez in a criminal case. Three police teams have been formed to trace and nab Nakul. All three youths are in their 20s.

On Saturday, police received a call from Nakul, who alleged that Zeeshan and Shavez had abducted a Hindu woman and were transporting her in a car. He further alleged that the duo had misbehaved with the woman and were attempting to flee after abandoning her in the Ring Road area under the Medical police station.

Nakul informed police that he and his associates had intercepted the two men and that the woman was lying unconscious at the scene. Responding swiftly, police reached the location, sent the woman to the Medical College Hospital, and took Zeeshan and Shavez into custody and seized their vehicle.

Based on Nakul’s complaint, police initially registered a case against the two men. During the probe, doubts emerged regarding Nakul’s version of events. The breakthrough came after the woman regained consciousness and told police that she knew Nakul, claiming he is associated with a Hindu organisation. She alleged that Nakul had lured her by promising to help her secure a job.

Shuchita Singh, circle officer, Civil Lines, said the woman informed police that Nakul had deliberately sent her with Zeeshan and Shavez. Preliminary findings also indicated that Nakul had arranged for her to accompany the two men before they later dropped her off in the Ring Road area. The woman alleged that she had also been promised money in exchange for cooperating.

During questioning, Zeeshan and Shavez claimed they were innocent and had never met the woman before the incident. Police reviewed footage from more than 500 CCTV cameras across the area, analysed call detail records of all involved and conducted detailed interrogations.

According to investigators, the evidence corroborated the woman’s account and contradicted the allegations made against the two youths. Based on the evidence collected so far, police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for Nakul.