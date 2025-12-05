Woman’s murder in Lucknow: One suspect detained

Police on Thursday detained a key suspect who worked at the house of a senior administrative officer living opposite 74-year-old Neelima Srivastava’s residence in Jankipuram’s Janaki Vihar Colony in Lucknow where the septuagenarian was found murdered while resisting a suspected robbery on Tuesday afternoon. She used to live alone in her house. 74-year-old Neelima Srivastava was found murdered at her residence on December 2. (For Representation)

The detained suspect, a native of Sitapur Road, is believed to have entered Neelima’s house with the intention of committing theft. During questioning, he reportedly confessed that Neelima confronted him when she spotted him inside the house. In panic, he allegedly tightened a cloth around her neck and strangled her to death.

According to investigators, the suspect did not flee immediately. Instead, he hid himself inside the house for several hours, waiting for darkness. Late in the night, he slipped out quietly.

Police said the detained individual was not acting alone. Two of his accomplices are suspected to have been part of the conspiracy. Multiple teams are conducting raids to trace them. “One suspect has been taken into custody, and crucial evidence has been recovered. Several leads have emerged during interrogation. The case will be solved very soon,” said ACP, Aliganj, Syed Areeb Ahmed.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the assailant broke open a locker in a bedroom almirah and escaped with jewellery and cash. Police teams are now working to recover the stolen items.

The suspect’s familiarity with the household helped him plan the crime. Since he frequently visited the officer’s residence across the street, he often interacted with Neelima and was aware of her routine. The incident has triggered fear in the neighbourhood, prompting police to increase patrolling and reach out to residents for additional inputs.