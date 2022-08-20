Woman’s paramour kills her son in U.P.’s Bulandshahr, both arrested

A man killed the four-year-old son of the woman with whom he had illicit relations and hanged his body with a tree near Maukhera village under Kotwali area of Bulandshahr district on Friday, police said. Swinging into action, the police arrested the accused Arun Kumar, 30, a security guard, and woman Reena, 27, on Friday night itself and sent them to jail.

Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shloak Kumar said a case of murder had been registered against the duo on the complaint of deceased boy Keshav’s father Sanjay Kumar who is a cousin of accused Arun. Reena was married to Sanjay of Amhera village of Bulandshahr. The couple had a son Keshav. Sanjay has his job in Haryana and he mostly lives there.

In Sanjay’s absence, Reena developed illicit relations with Arun. The SSP said her son Keshav knew him as his father. He said Sanjay was aware of their relationship but he ignored it.

As per the police, Arun and Reena had an altercation over some issue on Friday morning following which he took away Keshav. The SSP said Arun made multiple telephone calls to Reena during the day and threatened her that he will kill the boy and commit suicide.

However, Reena did not pay heed to his words and didn’t even inform her family. When the boy didn’t return till late in the evening, his family members approached police. The police rounded up Arun and during interrogation he confessed to his crime.