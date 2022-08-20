Woman’s paramour kills her son in U.P.’s Bulandshahr, both arrested
Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police Shloak Kumar said a case of murder had been registered against the duo on the complaint of deceased boy’s father
A man killed the four-year-old son of the woman with whom he had illicit relations and hanged his body with a tree near Maukhera village under Kotwali area of Bulandshahr district on Friday, police said. Swinging into action, the police arrested the accused Arun Kumar, 30, a security guard, and woman Reena, 27, on Friday night itself and sent them to jail.
Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shloak Kumar said a case of murder had been registered against the duo on the complaint of deceased boy Keshav’s father Sanjay Kumar who is a cousin of accused Arun. Reena was married to Sanjay of Amhera village of Bulandshahr. The couple had a son Keshav. Sanjay has his job in Haryana and he mostly lives there.
In Sanjay’s absence, Reena developed illicit relations with Arun. The SSP said her son Keshav knew him as his father. He said Sanjay was aware of their relationship but he ignored it.
As per the police, Arun and Reena had an altercation over some issue on Friday morning following which he took away Keshav. The SSP said Arun made multiple telephone calls to Reena during the day and threatened her that he will kill the boy and commit suicide.
However, Reena did not pay heed to his words and didn’t even inform her family. When the boy didn’t return till late in the evening, his family members approached police. The police rounded up Arun and during interrogation he confessed to his crime.
PMC’s school travel improvement plan to provide safe commute for children
The Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to implement innovative methods to enable students to commute independently to and from school. According to PMC data, currently, 4% of students cycle to school whereas 21% of students use private vehicles (two-wheelers and cars) in Pune. The PMC, through this plan, intends to decongest roads around school areas during morning and evening hours. A PMC official said the civic body has allotted Rs one crore for the plan.
Maha-Metro gets 7th rake at Range Hills depot
The Maha-Metro received 7th three-coach train (34 train set) at Range Hills depot on August 18. “The rake received at the Range Hill Depot would be commissioned and later it will be used for trials between the Phugewadi to Civil Court section,” said a Maha-Metro official. The Range Hills depot is also nearing completion. Depot has all facilities for the maintenance trains sets. The Range Hills depot also has an Operation & Command Centre.
After 18 years, Peshwa-era monument restoration nears completion
Vishrambaugwada, one of the last structures built by the Peshwas in Pune, will finally be fully open for public after the restoration project that began in 2003. The Pune Municipal Corporation spent Rs eight crore and signed 40 contracts as part of the restoration plan that dragged for 18 years. The conservation work was undertaken in 2003 by prominent heritage conservationist partnership firm Badawe Sowani Kalamdani Architects.
Police arrest three in ATM theft attempt at Nigdi
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons while they were trying to break into an ATM at Transportnagar in Nigdi on Friday. The accused have been identified as Rajendra Popat Bade (35) of Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, Krishna Rajput (28) of Shigaon, Pune and Shashank Ghodeswar (24) of Chatuhshrungi in Pune. Assistant police inspector S Karode said the police suspect that the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they attempted the crime.
Incomplete structure near Pune airport invites comments from netizens
Social media was abuzz over a structure placed at the intersection road leading to Pune Airport as part of beautification project. Following a series of tweets, the Airports Authority of India stated that the plan is carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Many tweeted that the structure resembles cucumber and lemon leading to hilarious comments. Architect-planner Anagha Paranjape-Purohit tweeted the picture and received responses from twitter users, including AAI twitter handle.
