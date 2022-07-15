Women SHGs growing new varieties of sugarcane seedling nurseries in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government’s initiative during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic of engaging the women self-help groups (SHGs) in growing sugarcane seed is expanding.

Now, the SHGs are growing new varieties of sugarcane seedling nurseries.

Cane seed nurseries and the seed distribution helping in socio-economic development of over 59,000 women, associated with 3,004 women SHGs in U.P.

These women have produced over 24.41 crore seedlings through the single bud and bud chip technique, said a government spokesperson.

Under the Deendayal Antyodaya National Rural Livelihood Mission, the emphasis is on providing bank loans for women SHGs and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Through the creation of women employment in cane farming, the government aims to generate income for these women and improve their standard of living, the spokesperson said.

U.P. is the country’s biggest sugarcane growing and producing state and has over 27 lakh hectares under cane cultivation. The distribution of advanced seeds by rural women is setting new dimensions of success, the spokesperson added.

Under this scheme, so far 3,004 women SHGs have been formed in 37 sugarcane-producing districts of U.P. Over 24 crore seedlings have been produced through these groups formed by women entrepreneurs, earning them an average yearly income of Rs.1.70 lakh per group, said the spokesperson.

Apart from this, the members of their families have also received a total income of Rs.1.70 crore from transplanting the plants prepared by the women SHGs.

So far 58,905 rural women have been provided self-employment through this scheme and total employment of 1,52,440 working days has been created.

The sugarcane department in U.P. is imparting training to rural women under the National Food Preservation Scheme so that they can prepare the best sugarcane nurseries for the distribution of seeds.

Necessary machines and equipment are being provided to women through grants and with the help of sugar mills, which opens new doors of employment for women in sugarcane farming, the spokesperson added.

Jagriti Mahila SHG of Bulandshahr, Annapurna Mahila SHG of Bareilly and Ganga Mahila SHG of Saharanpur are already engaged in sugarcane seed production and are producing over 10 lakh saplings.

The seeds are being developed through the single bud and tissue culture method, which are being extensively used in sugarcane farms across U.P.

This has helped connect rural women with employment and also ensured quick availability of quality seeds, including the new sugarcane varieties like Co 13235 Co 14201, and Co 15030, among others.