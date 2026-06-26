Women's Cricket World Cup 2026: Lucknow hotels and clubs unveil exciting promotions to support team India

Happy with the women’s cricket team performance in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, commercial establishments in Lucknow are geared for events and promotional activities. Fan adda, cricketing activities, curated menu, food promotions and beverages offers are bring served for the cricket lovers. Indian players celebrate a dismissal during an ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match and (inset) fan adda and food promotion activities in Lucknow (Photo: AFP and HT)

HT City brings various options available for cricket lovers to cheer the defending champion women’s team to bring the back-to-back trophy just like the men’s team.

Cheer zones As a tribute to woman power, passion for cricket and pride, Ramada Hotel has come up with the Queening the Crease campaign. “Our executive Chef Avinash Kumar formed a team of women chefs who have curated a menu, a Champions Thali inspired by the home states of India’s women cricketers is being offered, there is a complimentary welcome drink for women guests, a Cheer Zone for women and we have created a Champions Wall,” tells general manager Mukunda Chowdhury.

The Lucknow Golf Club and Oudh Gymkhana Club is providing big screen viewing for its members and enjoying women’s cricket with family and friends. “I am a big fan of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma. I am rooting for India to lift the World Cup in a row like our men’s team did,” says Prabhu Jalan, a businessman.