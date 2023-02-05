Women’s quota to be major election issue, says OP Rajbhar ahead of LS poll

Setting the tone for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Omprakash Rajbhar said he was committed to bringing back the women’s reservation bill under focus ahead of the general elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to media persons on Saturday, on the eve of his party’s proposed Mahila Jan Adhikar rally at Digvijay Nath Park here, he said the party had decided to provide a political stage to women to fight for their empowerment and it had already organised two rallies in Mau and Sultanpur district.

Also read | Will enter Lok Sabha poll arena with mandir, new India: Yogi Adityanath

Rajbhar slammed SP leader Swami Parsad Maurya for kicking off a controversy over certain verses of Ramcharitmanas. Rajbhar was of the view that political parties deliberately raised such issues to divert attention of the common people from burning problems like price hike and unemployment .

Rajbhar said the SP would not gain much by raising such issues as it had overlooked the recommendations of the social justice committee and denied reservation in promotion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Demanding to ban liquor in UP, he asked why it could not be banned in the land of Lord Rama and Krishna, parallel to Bihar and Gujrat.

Responding to a question regarding his future plans, Rajbhar showed a soft corner for the Congress and said the party was focused on development since Independence.

He said in Mumbai municipal corporation elections, the SBSP had decided to forge alliance with Shiv Sena but denied that the alliance could contest general elections from UP .

.