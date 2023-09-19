Women’s reservation bill a poll stunt: U.P. Cong chief

Reacting to the introduction of women’s reservation bill, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai said it was nothing but an election stunt of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The said bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. U.P. Congress chief Ajay Rai. (HT file photo)

“For nine-and-a-half-years, this government didn’t do anything and suddenly it decides to introduce the women’s reservation bill in the election year. This appears more like ‘headline management’. It was the then PM Rajiv Gandhi who had got the women reservation in panchayat and urban local body polls passed and this formed the basis for the then PM Narasimha Rao in 1992-93 to implement the 33 per cent reservation for women which helped women take to responsible leadership positions in panchayat and urban local body polls,” Rai said.

“It was the Congress which gave U.P. its first woman PM, President, chief minister, Lok Sabha speaker unlike the BJP and RSS who shy away from sending women to responsible positions,” he said while talking to the media in Lucknow.

Another state Congress leader CP Rai said the Centre’s move was nothing but an eyewash. “The fact that this reservation won’t be effective right away and that there is a lot to be done before it can be implemented showcases how this is nothing but an election stunt,” Rai said.