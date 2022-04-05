Work with dedication for good NAAC ranking: UP governor to VCs

Giving a mantra to vice chancellors (VCs) of 34 universities of the state to get good ranking in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said a lot many improvements can be brought about through discussions.

“It is the utmost need to bring improvement in ourselves and there will be a change in the students too, which will have an impact on the society,” she said on the last day of the two-day “NAAC Manthan” organised at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University here.

The aim of the event was to encourage quality improvement in higher education and to increase number of applications in NAAC from Uttar Pradesh. Various experts shared their experiences on the occasion. The governor also said it was very important to have everyone’s support, trust and effort but for that it was equally important to have faith in your officers and employees.

She said to rank well in NAAC, one has to work with full dedication and everyone should get involved for NAAC application from Wednesday itself. She said the status of all universities will be checked after a month.

On the occasion, Amit Khare, advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said “NAAC Manthan” event was a big step in the implementation of new national education policy. He said the role of Uttar Pradesh has been important in the transformation of education.

Additional chief secretary Mahesh Gupta said first of all the universities needed to study the website of NAAC thoroughly as the criteria for NAAC assessment cannot be fulfilled without visiting the website and understanding it. Earlier in various technical sessions, NAAC experts gave a detailed information about NAAC norms.