Workshop on NAAC: UP Guv exhorts colleges to prepare for high grades

Chancellor and governor Anandiben Patel said that now that Universities are getting excellent grades in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation, it’s the turn of colleges to apply for NAAC grading. UP governor Anandiben Patel (HT File Photo)

Patel said this on Monday while inaugurating a day-long workshop on NAAC Sankalp at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, to guide institutions affiliated to the university for NAAC accreditation.

Addressing the principals and directors of institutions present in the workshop, the governor said, “Now affiliated institutions also need to prepare to get a good grade from NAAC.” She said that the colleges should address all parameters that need to be paid attention to for NAAC evaluation.

The governor suggested the importance of photographs in preparing the self study report (SSR) for high grading in NAAC, as also the importance of mentor-mentee, applying for patents in research etc. She said that the feedback of students studying in the institute should be taken and their complaints should be resolved soon.

She said that apart from the classroom, teachers should prepare online lectures so that the maximum number of students can take advantage of them. She said that university lectures should be interesting and students should maintain their intimacy with the university.

The chancellor said that it is essential for universities and institutions to organise various educational and cultural programmes once a month for teachers and students to participate. She suggested technical universities to run new industry-based courses and provide training.

She said that women, youth and students should be included in the NAAC team of institutions, adding that universities should review the NAAC presentation of their 10-10 affiliated institutions after every two months.

On this occasion, former director, NAAC, Prof AN Rai, presented an introductory session for NAAC evaluation and accreditation. Prof Rai said that NAAC is an academic audit of universities and higher education institutions. In the workshop, presentations were given by experts on all seven parameters for NAAC assessment.

Directors and IQAC coordinators of 193 institutions of Lucknow, Banda, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Barabanki, Bareilly, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Shahjahanpur participated in the workshop.