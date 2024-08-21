World Photography Day︱‘Clicks of Change’ shine spotlight on child rights issues in Lucknow

The 8th National Photography Exhibition organised by the Youth Photojournalist Association (TYPA) and UNICEF at Lalit Kala Akademi Regional Center Aliganj brought the focus back on the child right issues prevailing across the globe. Photo Exhibition in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta)

From a large collection of photographs representing two themes, 75 best ones highlighting child rights issues— Healthy Environment for Healthy Children and Positive Parenting— have been showcased at the Clicks for Change for Every Child Photography Contest and the exhibition, which runs until August 22.

The exhibition, along with a three-day workshop, is being held to commemorate UNICEF’s 75th anniversary in India as well as the World Photography Day on August 19.

UNICEF communication specialist Nipurnh Gupta said, “Photographs can bring any moment back to life and deliver a powerful message for society as well as the administration. We want people to understand the long-term impact of the environment on children.”

Sahil Siddiqui, president of TYPA, Lucknow, said, “Photojournalists often work in adverse conditions and have repeatedly proved their mettle on an international level.”

Participants from India and Sri Lanka, aged 15 to 70, submitted their entries.

Subhojeet Ghoshal from Jharkhand won in the first category with a photograph of a girl standing amid smoke, which received widespread praise. Jaipur’s Durgesh Nandini’s photo depicting a mother at her workplace with a child was declared the winner under the second theme. Special jury awards were given to Narendra Kumar (Haryana) and Gayatri Gupta (Karnataka).

At Arts College

The College of Arts Photographic Society (CAPS) is showcasing its fourth annual photography exhibition, Whispers of Light at Kala Srot Art Gallery, as a platform for aspiring students and alumni, to bring forward their exceptional talent.

“A curated collection of 125 photographs, highlighting the work of 51 alumni, 12 students, and three faculty members. The exhibition features a diverse range of photographic genres, reflecting creativity,” shared the principal of Arts College, Ratan Kumar.

The exhibition was declared open by Navneet Sehgal, chairman of Prasar Bharti and Vandana Sehgal. Teachers Alok Kumar, Ravikant Pandey, Dharmedra Kumar, and event organiser assistant professor Atul Hundoo were present at the exhibition that will conclude today (August 21).

The budding photographers were motivated by former principal Jai Krishna Agrawal who lauded the talent of all the students.