WorldSaunteringDay: Kabhi kuch bhi naa kar ke toh dekho!

On this ‘World Sauntering Day’, we find out about people who prefer to take a walk not only for health benefits but to go slow in life, pause to have a look around, take a deep breath and just enjoy life. Shruti Sharma

To understand their way of going slow in life, we talked to a few young professionals and students who understand the importance of going slow in this fast-paced world. They well understand the mantra of striking a balance between a healthy, stress-free life and professional calling.

Also known as International Sauntering Day, celebrated on June 19 every year, the purpose is to remind people to slow down and enjoy life instead of rushing through it.

“It can change the way we function and live our lives. In a fast-paced technologically developed world there is no place for people who refuse to maintain the same pace. This day asks us to pause, take a deep breath, and learn to live at peace,” says Dr Anjum Qureshi from Sehar Hospice.

Utkarsh Mishra

A senior research fellow at department of public administration, LU Utkarsh Mishra says, “New hopes keep us going in our stressful life. You live once and get to be young just once. This is the best time to go slow and cherish this beautiful journey. I remember being told …bas school kar lo phir no tension, then college ho jaye and this way it becomes an unending rush. I have worked on this for a few years and realised the importance of sauntering.”

To promote the idea of slowing down, many people have given up on fast-paced exercising regimen.

Prachi Maurya

For analyst engineer Prachi Maurya, giving up hardcore exercising was the first step towards showing down. “Morning walk with peaceful yoga session is my mantra for good health. Trust me, this has helped me get much close to nature as my walks are usually in city’s parks and I look forward to my outings each day.”

Abhishek Pandey

There are also those who have been spreading the idea to take it easy in life. Employed with Indian Railways and professional cricketer Abhishek Pandey says, “Nature provides us all with a healthy mind and body. So, what’s the need to fall prey to stress and take unnecessary burden of this fast-paced lifestyle. Responsibilities are unending but one cannot put his or her life at stake. I do hit gym but never put myself under excessive pressure or prove some point.”

Fitness enthusiast couple Charu and Abhinav Sharma have easily balanced work and life.

Abhinav and Charu Sharma

“We as a couple have each other’s back. And we realised that life is not about some rat race at work. Our life is important only for our near and dear ones, and we all need to take time out to be with our friends, and family. Living life in real world and at times just doing simply nothing works wonders.”

“The day is about just being alive and happy with no pressure. It also offers a chance for self-reflection. Especially after a long tiring day when I’m lacking energy, I take a long walk and it clears my mind,” says PR professional Shruti Sharma.

Shaireen Siddiqui

B Com student, Shaireen Siddiqui finds the day an amazing way to spend some time alone. “Studies tag along pressure and for me every weekend is about sauntering. Taking care of myself, doing what I like the most and enjoying some me time.” .

