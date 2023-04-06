Y20 Consultation kicks off at IIT Kanpur

The Youth20 (Y20) Consultation kicked off at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on Wednesday. Being organised under the G20 Presidency of India, the event is hosting over 1,200 young delegates, the institute said in a press release.

IIT Kanpur (File)

After a session with the IIT-Kanpur team, the delegates went boating in the Ganga in the afternoon, the note said, adding they also witnessed Ganga Aarti at Ganga Barrage. They were then taken to the JK Temple, which is revered for its unique blend of modern and ancient architecture.

The Y20 Consultation is a forum that unites young people to network, exchange thoughts and experiences, and discuss solutions to urgent global issues. A pan-India event, the Y20 Consultation is being conducted under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in the run-up to the final Youth-20 Summit that will take place in Varanasi. The discussions that result from these talks will help shape future policies.

Five core themes are identified for the Y20 Summit 2023. IIT-Kanpur will cater to two – “Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century Skills”; and “Health, Well-being & Sports: Agenda for Youth” – during the Y20 Consultation.

On Thursday, the IIT is set to host three panel discussions featuring distinguished dignitaries and entrepreneurs who will shed light on critical topics such as the “Future of Health,” “Technologies for a Sustainable Future,” and “Innovation in Future of Work.”

Additionally, as part of the Y20 Consultation, a grand exhibition featuring over 50 stalls will be organised. The exhibition will showcase innovations across domains, along with tech stalls by startups incubated by IIT-Kanpur. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Kanpur divisional commissioner Dr. Raj Shekhar.

