Y20 Summit gives youth platform to tackle global challenges: Anurag Thakur in Varanasi

Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the Y20 Summit has brought together youngsters from diverse nations and provided them a platform to work together, find common ground and devise collective solutions to tackle global challenges. Union minister Anurag Thakur at the Y20 Summit in Varanasi. (PTI PHOTO)

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Y20 summit hosted by the Union ministry of youth affairs in Varanasi under the framework of India’s G20 presidency.

Kashi, the sacred land of Mahadev, is setting new records of development and achievements everyday owing to untiring efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anurag Thakur said.

Organising the ‘Youth 20 Summit’ in Kashi is also a worthwhile effort to spread the aura of this ancient city on the world map, to inspire the youth and to give a platform to their ideas, Anurag Thakur added.

“Y20 brings together young people from diverse nations, each facing unique economic, social and environmental challenges, which are shared by all of humanity,” Thakur said.

“The Y20 Summit provides a platform for these young people to work together, find common ground and devise collective solutions to tackle these global challenges,” he said.

Thakur drew everyone’s attention towards National Solar Mission, National Habitat Mission, and talked in detail about green energy.

Referring to the big countries avoiding their responsibilities during the Covid pandemic, Thakur said India provided assistance to all at that time and made the whole world feel its strength.

Thakur called Yogi Adityanath a dynamic chief minister and thanked him for his support in organising the Y20 summit in Varanasi.

Meeta Rajivlochan, secretary, department of youth affairs, said, “Youths are the agents of change and they have the ability to shape the future. They are not merely passive recipients of knowledge. Many of them are leaders in their own fields.” She emphasised on building an ecosystem where no young person is left behind.