Yamuna breaches danger mark in Mathura again

Agra With the release of more water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana and Okhla Barrage in Delhi, the water level in the Yamuna crossed danger mark in Mathura and alert level in Agra on Wednesday, for the second time in a month. The water level was at 166.64 metres in Mathura and at 496 ft at Agra on Wednesday evening.

The Taj Mahal is seen on the banks of the swollen Yamuna river after heavy monsoon rainfall, in Agra,on Wednesday. (PTI)

“Although the rise was slow, water level in river Yamuna has increased by 30 centimetres in the past 24 hours in Mathura and touched 166.64 metres on Wednesday evening. The danger level of river Yamuna in Mathura is at 166 metres,” said sources in the control room in Mathura .

“The water level shows a steadily rising trend, particularly because of water released from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana and Okhla Barrage in Delhi which has resulted in Yamuna water breaching danger level in Mathura on Tuesday. There might be increase of further 10 centimetres by Thursday,” said the control room staff.

The district administration has yet again cautioned those living in low-lying areas along the river. Many people were shifted when flood water crept in houses in low lying areas and many are yet to return. Flood outposts are again on high alert. One lakh cusecs of water is released regularly from Okhla Barrage leading to rise in the river’s water level.

Earlier, the water level had crossed danger mark in Mathura on July 15 but came down on July 23..

In Agra, the Yamuna crossed alert level at 495 ft on Wednesday and was recorded at 496 ft at 2 pm on Wednesday. In Agra, the danger level is at 508 ft.

The rise in level of water in Yamuna had led to closure of gates at Mehtab Bagh, an ASI protected ticketed site on the back of the Taj Mahal on the opposite bank of river Yamuna. Agraites are stopping on Yamuna Kinara road to watch the rising water level, a rare sight as the river runs dry for most part of the year.