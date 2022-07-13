Yogi accuses previous govts of ‘conspiring’ to end key UP police force
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end a key UP police force, the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).
Addressing the passing-out parade of PAC recruits , the CM (without taking any names), said, “As a part of a conspiracy, there were efforts to end 54 companies. Today, when I was watching the splendid parade of the recruits, I realised how a big conspiracy was hatched against the security and safety of the state by ending the PAC. A despicable effort was made to stop these talented youths from joining the police force of the state and become a part of it, so that they could be prevented from serving the state and the nation.”.
Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi told PTI that in 2017 when the BJP government came to power, the police force had only 3 lakh personnel, and 53 companies of the PAC were virtually without any men.
The CM said that over 1.62 lakh youths had been recruited in the UP police force and PAC in the past five years. He said that the capacity of the centres tasked with training these men too had been enhanced and steps taken to modernize the police force.
“We all know that in 2017, after the new government was formed in the state, posts in large numbers in the police and PAC were lying vacant. In the past five years, over 1.62 lakh police personnel have been recruited and the training programme has been taken forward,” he said, adding, “ The BJP government has facilitated infinite possibilities of job creation in the state, and the feeling of security among people is quite clear in his rule”.
“Today, the youth of the state can say with great pride that they are residents of Uttar Pradesh -- the heartland of India. The way in which Uttar Pradesh has transformed its image through good law and order is being praised everywhere,” he said.
UP director general of police DS Chauhan, additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi, Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur and other senior officials were present on this occasion.
(With inputs from agencies )
