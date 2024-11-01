Yogi addresses concerns at Janta Darshan, promises their timely resolution

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met with 200 individuals during the Janta Darshan on Friday, personally addressing their concerns and directing officials to provide timely, effective and compassionate responses. He engaged with those seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, listening to their issues one by one and accepting their applications. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing complaints of people related to crime and land grabbing, urging police officers to take firm action against criminals and land mafias. (HT PHOTO)

Yogi instructed officials to resolve each problem efficiently and fairly. For specific concerns, he directed relevant administrative and police officials to address them promptly, emphasising the importance of timely and satisfactory resolutions.

During the Janta Darshan, he addressed complaints related to crime and land grabbing, urging police officers to take firm action against criminals and land mafias. He stressed that anyone forcibly occupying someone’s land should face strict consequences, asserting that those who exploited the poor should not be spared.

As in previous Janata Darshans, several individuals sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The chief minister assured them that financial constraints would not prevent necessary care. He instructed officers to quickly prepare and provide cost estimates for high-level medical care, with the government ready to fund treatments as soon as estimates are submitted.

Additionally, Yogi directed officers to ensure that individuals with Ayushman cards have access to medical care without difficulties and to promptly issue Ayushman cards to eligible individuals who have yet to receive them.

On Friday morning, chief minister Yogi Adityanath followed his traditional routine at the Gorakhnath temple. He began his day by offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and visited the samadhi sthal of his guru, Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath, to pay his respects. Known for his deep connection to the temple, CM Yogi also spends time with the cows in the temple’s Gaushala.

Financial support for international kickboxer

Meanwhile, Adityanath has announced financial support for Rinka Singh Chaudhary, an accomplished kickboxer from Gorakhpur, to help her participate in upcoming international competitions. Rinka, a resident of Gauri Mangalpur in the Khorabar area, recently earned silver medals at the International Kickboxing World Cup in Uzbekistan, held from September 24 to 29, and the Asian Kickboxing Championship in Cambodia, held from October 6 to 13.

During her visit to the Gorakhnath temple on Friday, Rinka met CM Yogi and shared her recent achievements and aspirations, along with the financial challenges she faces in pursuing further international competitions. Deeply moved by her dedication and success, the chief minister praised her exceptional performances and assured her that financial constraints would not stand in her way.