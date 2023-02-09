Yogi Adityanath asks officials to check traffic jams, ensure cleanliness during Global Investors Summit in Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that the guests, investors and common people do not face inconvenience during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Lucknow from February 10-12.

Traffic management should be done to check traffic jams and cleanliness should be maintained in Lucknow and other major cities in the state, he said.

Meanwhile, principal secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad said strict action will be taken by fixing responsibility of the senior officer of the area concerned if a traffic jam was reported.

“A better plan should be prepared for traffic management. Information has been received about traffic jam on some major roads in the state capital. Officers should prepare a route diversion plan,” he said.

The departments concerned should ensure proper lighting on the major roads and regular cleaning drive should be organised by the municipal corporation, he said.

The principal secretary, Home, directed police officers to maintain a strict vigil on anti-social elements by deploying adequate security personnel on major roads and important places, including the venue, helipad, airport, railway stations.

Police personnel should behave in a friendly manner with the guests and general public during their official duties, he said.