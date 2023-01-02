Yogi Adityanath asks officials to ensure maximum public participation in G20 conferences in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to work on 13 points to ensure maximum public participation in G20 conferences to be held in different cities of Uttar Pradesh from February to August.

Events ensuring the participation of youngsters and children should be held, Yogi Adityanath said in a review meeting with officials.

A cleanliness and beautification drive should be launched in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Greater Noida where the G20 conferences will be organised, Yogi Adityanath said.

With India having taken over presidency of the G20 comprising the world’s largest economies in December, several important conferences will be organised in different cities of the country. Among them, about a dozen will be held in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The 13 points on which the chief minister directed officials to work include a cleanliness competition, preparation and beautification of squares in cities, decoration of monuments, book fair, dance and music programmes, crafts fair, G20 marathon, G20 sports leagues, yoga challenges, thematic seminars, quizzes, essays and slogan writing in colleges and universities.

Instructions should be given to promote the events prominently on social media, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said school and college students should be made aware of the G20 conferences in detail and introduced to the growing influence of India at the global level and the objectives of the G20.

Along with this, children should be inspired to follow the motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family)’, he said.

The chief minister directed officials to decorate the cities where G20 conferences are being organised with the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam logo as well as One Earth, One Family, One Future. Emphasis should be laid on those cities, where events related to G20 conference are to be held, the chief minister said to officials.

The G20 logo and motto should be displayed at the maximum number of places in the cities, particularly at spots and buildings of historical and cultural importance, Yogi Adityanath said.

Along with beautification of government offices, G20 logos and flags should be installed, he said.

The conferences would be promoted widely through the audio-visual medium at tourist places in the cities where the G20 events take place, he said.

Exhibitions of local craftsmen’s items will be organised to motivate them to create artefacts and crafts based on the G20 Summit, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON