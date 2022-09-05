Yogi Adityanath asks officials to speed up construction of medical college in Bijnor
Officials tell Yogi Adityanath that construction will be completed in January 2023. The chief minister directs them to start classes in the college from the next session.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected construction work of the Mahatma Vidur Medical College in Bijnor and performed Ganesh puja inside the premises.
Yogi Adityanath, who visited the construction site on the second day of his Bijnor visit, directed officials to speed up the work and complete it on time.
Officials told him that construction would be completed in January 2023. The chief minister directed them to start classes in the college from the next session.
Yogi Adityanath earlier planted a sapling on the premises of PWD guest house and conducted a meeting with industrialists at the collectorate. He reviewed the progress of development projects in the district.
“People elected us for development and we are committed to deliver as per their expectations and provide benefits of welfare schemes to the last person in the society,” Yogi Adityanath said.
Sampling to go up, new FSDA labs in 12 divisions soon
LUCKNOW: Sampling and testing of food items and medicines in the state would be increased soon. Construction of Food Safety and Drug Administration labs was underway in 12 divisions at a cost of Rs 934 crore, said a press statement from the state government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the FSDA to increase the annual collection of samples of medicines for testing to 20,000.
Public approval rating system: Police attempts image makeover in 11 U.P districts
Unlike the traditional way of evaluating crime scenario, a new public approval rating system has been initiated in eleven districts of Gorakhpur zone. “While better performers are rewarded, those regularly faring poorly are removed as police station in-charge,” said additional director general, Akhil Kumar, Gorakhpur zone. The new rating system, however, seeks to encourage FIR registration and also to improve perception about the police. Kumar said this system is based on six points.
Prayagraj: STF arrests man with fake currency worth ₹50,000
Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force arrested a man with counterfeit currency notes worth ₹50000 from the Shahganj area on Sunday. Guddu used to bring fake currency notes from Farakka in West Bengal, officials said. DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Guddu Bhartiya near Prayagraj Junction. Guddu further informed that he met the kingpin of fake currency racket Deepak Mandal at the district court four months ago.
Row over religious conversion: Akal Takht jathedar meets Anglican church representatives
Amid the row over alleged forced conversions of Sikhs into Christianity, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday met Bishop John Ashish, metropolitan commissary of Anglican Church of India, Burma and Ceylon, at Anandpur Sahib, days after unknown persons vandalised and desecrated a church in Tarn Taran district.
Akhilesh flays BJP for anti-labour policies
Lucknow: Calling the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party 'inhuman', Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday, “Increased misuse of power and enticement by the ruling party is a big challenge for the democracy”. He said that without benefiting the farmers and labourers, there could be no development but the BJP prioritised only the capitalists.
