Yogi Adityanath asks teachers to implement NEP-2020 in letter and spirit, promote innovation

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked all newly appointed assistant teachers of secondary schools to remain accountable to students and parents. He said just like people take responsibility for their family, teachers should also look after the interests of students and keep their schools neat and clean just like their homes.

Distributing appointment letters to 1395 assistant teachers and lecturers, the chief minister said now it is up to the teachers to implement the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) in letter and spirit, promote innovation in schools and impart practical knowledge.

Training guns on the previous governments for corruption, discrimination and nepotism in appointments in government jobs, Yogi Adityanath said all characters of the ‘Mahabharat’ — chacha, mama, bhatija — fanned out to resort to extortion in recruitments. But now all the job processes were transparent, ensuring selection solely on the basis of “merit”, he added.

He also said, “Five lakh youngsters got government jobs in five-and-a-half-years through a transparent process. The state government is conducting recruitments for various government posts in a transparent and fair manner. Jobs were being given on the basis of merit and not on recommendation.”

Yogi Adityanath also said, “Transparency and a corruption-free atmosphere in U.P. have reduced the unemployment rate from 19% to about 2%. In the last five- and-a-half-years, the government has ensured every eligible (person) gets employment.”

“Prior to 2017, there were a lot of issues in appointments. But after the BJP came to power, appointments were done in the most fair way and only eligible candidates were selected. No discrimination was done among the candidates and they were not required to pay money to anyone,” he said.

Under Mission Rozgar, about 123 assistant teachers and 1272 lecturers were given their appointment letters. The chief minister congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) team for making the recruitment process transparent and fair.

During the function, a number of newly appointed teachers thanked the chief minister.

Satomi Gupta, an assistant music teacher from Kanpur, said that she belonged to a poor family and this job was like a dream come true for her.

Rahul Kumar Chaurasiya, who was appointed as Sanskrit teacher in a school, said he never paid a penny for the job.

Minister of state for secondary education (independent charge) Gulab Devi talked about various initiatives of the department to promote quality education.

