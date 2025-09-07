Yogi Adityanath for more than one team from Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to increase the number of teams from Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket as the state has a population of 25-crore plus. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Rajya Sabha MP and BCCI member Rajeev Shukla and others during the closing ceremony of UP T20 League Season 3, in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

“Uttar Pradesh has a population of over 25 crore and I feel that there should be four teams from the state in domestic cricket. I request the BCCI to consider this,” he said, while inaugurating the final match of the UPTwenty20 League, at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

Some states like Mumbai and Gujarat have more than one team in domestic cricket and the demand for more than one team from Uttar Pradesh has been long pending.

“There should be at least four teams from the state in domestic cricket,” the chief minister said.

Yogi made this demand in the presence of BCCI’s acting president Rajeev Shukla.

Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer and former minister Mohsin Raza too has been demanding more than one team from UP in domestic cricket.

The chief minister enjoyed the match with senior BCCI officials, ministers and other officials.

Stating that the UP T20 League is good for the youth, he said the government is building many cricket stadiums in the state.

He also stated that extensive efforts are underway to promote sports in Uttar Pradesh, and added that the international cricket stadium in Varanasi, being developed under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with 70% of the construction already finished.

Stadiums are also under construction in Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, he said, adding that stadiums of international standards are being built along with a sports university in Meerut.

The work of building sports grounds in every village, a mini stadium in every development block and a stadium in every district is going on at a fast pace, he said.

A scheme is also being implemented to guide emerging players by appointing veteran players as coaches.

Praising the enthusiasm of players and spectators, he said such events will inspire the youth to move forward in sports. He thanked everyone and reiterated his resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a leader in sports.

Earlier, Rajeev Shukla, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, garlanded the CM.

The chief minister was introduced to captains and players of both the teams. Pictures were taken with the trophy. He also interacted with employees engaged in preparations at the stadium and encouraged them.

Yogi Adityanath received the coin from the robot Chulbul, conducted the toss for the final match, and officially inaugurated the game by ringing the ceremonial bell.