Uttar Pradesh government’s cultural policy on anvil, to be in sync with Centre’s

Aimed at “protecting, preserving and promoting” the cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is drafting the state’s first cultural policy that will be in sync with a similar one being worked out by the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre. The policy will be aimed at promoting the cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh. (FILE PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh had set up a five-member committee to draft the state’s cultural policy. The drafting was in the final stages when the government realised that a similar policy was being formulated nationally.

“Now, we want to sync the two so that the contents of U.P’s policy are similar to that of the Centre,” Uttar Pradesh minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh said.

“Iss sanskriti neeti ka kaam pradesh ki vibhinn kalaein, boliyan, bhashayein, rahan sahan, jivan chartira ityadi ko aur in sabse se hamari sanatani sankriti ko jodtey hue, kaise inka prachar, samvardhan ityadi ho, ye kaam hoga (The policy would be for protecting, promoting and preserving, language, dialects, arts and ancient culture including ‘sanatani’ culture),” the minister said.

He said the policies of the “double engine governments” are in their final stage.

“We will study the Centre’s draft policy before releasing ours in a few months’ time,” the minister said.

“We are also in the process of compiling a uniform database of artistes and artisans from across the state, such cultural mapping (is) inspired by a similar effort being made nationally by the Modi government,” the minister said.

The policy also entails setting up cultural centres at the panchayat level and encouraging groups, individuals, NGOs and professionals to join the task of preserving them. The idea is to use the policy to showcase U.P. as a an “ideal global cultural destination.”

The government has also decided to seek suggestions for the same.

As part of this effort, the government would form an online digital directory of various cultural groups that enact the Ram Leela (theatrical depiction of the life and times of Lord Rama), or local folk singers.

The government is also in the process of setting up a portal in which the details of such “mandalis (groups)” that play the Ram Leela or folk or bhajan (devotional songs) singers would be fed.

Directions have been issued to ensure that at least one “bhajan mandali” in each village is identified and its details uploaded on the portal.

“We will support such local groups that are doing a great job of carrying forward a legacy,” he added.

The government has plans to revive folk arts in the state by promoting rural artistes and providing musical kits, comprising drums, cymbals and harmonium, to village secretariats.

“A key part of the policy would be to ensure how to link arts and culture to livelihoods and revive ancient arts and culture,” the minister said.

