Yogi Adityanath honours UP’s 1st CM Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Govind Ballabh Pant, the state's first chief minister, on Saturday at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on the occasion of his 135th birthday. Adityanath remembered the former CM’s contribution to the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and honoured his journey from a freedom fighter to becoming the chief minister of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Humble tributes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Bharat Ratna' Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary. Your contribution in empowering the country, state and society is a great inspiration for all of us,” Adityanath tweeted on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He called Pant’s diligence, integrity and organisational ability an "inspiration" for everyone.

Also Read | Child-lifting scare: Uttar Pradesh police for imposing National Security Act over rumour-mongering, lynching

A pivotal figure in the Indian government during his time, Pant also served as the home minister of India from 1955 to 1961 and is credited with the abolition of the zamindari system during his governance. Born in 1887, in Khoont village near Almora, he started his career as a lawyer in Kashipur and entered politics in the year 1921.

Many political figures were present on the occasion including Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, former minister Mahendra Singh, and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan among others also paid floral tribute to the leader in New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON