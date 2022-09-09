Child-lifting scare: Uttar Pradesh police for imposing National Security Act over rumour-mongering, lynching
The decision on the National Security Act has been taken after incidents of people being assaulted following child- lifting scare in different districts of Uttar Pradesh over the past 10 days.
The Uttar Pradesh police have decided to recommend imposing the National Security Act (NSA) on people involved in disturbing law and order by spreading rumours about child-lifting and attacking and lynching strangers on suspicion of their involvement in such crime.
The decision on the National Security Act has been taken after incidents of people being assaulted following child- lifting scare in different districts of Uttar Pradesh over the past 10 days.
The state police top brass on Friday issued a detailed circular and advisory to all district police chiefs to curb the child-lifting scare and handle child-lifting incidents in a very sensitive manner.
Additional director general (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said every police officer in the field from constable to additional SP rank should remain alert on duty and rush to the spot after getting information of child lifting or any incident of violence on suspicion of child lifting. He said sometimes police personnel tried to handle it telephonically, but they should ensure that they visit the spot and assess the genuineness and seriousness of the information and take appropriate action.
“The police officers have been asked to register cases under appropriate IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act for creating panic and disturbing law and order against people involved (in) spreading rumours and violent activity in the garb of child lifting and its scare. They have been asked further to recommend imposing National Security Act (NSA) to the district magistrate and send a special request to consider imposing it on merit,” the ADG said.
He said the police officers have been asked to rope in peace committee members, digital volunteers, village security committee members, civil defence personnel, police pensioners and defence pensioners to handle the situation and analyse the seriousness of the child-lifting information coming from very remote areas where police will take time to reach.
The ADG said the district police have been asked to spread awareness among the public by using public address system on U.P.112 police response vehicles (PRV) in rural and remote areas. He said people should be told that they should inform the police immediately rather than themselves getting involved in lynching or assaulting anybody on suspicion of they being child lifters.
He said the district police chiefs have been asked to identify vulnerable spots where similar incidents of mob lynching and child-lifting rumours have been reported and deploy picket duty to avert any such situation in future. The PRVs should rush injured people to a hospital nearby in case of any mob violence or lynching, the official said.
-
Yogi Adityanath says the corrupt will meet the same fate as rioters
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh will be a corruption-free state in five years. He made these assertions as he unveiled or laid the foundation of 116 development projects worth Rs 258 crore in Jaunpur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He was addressing a gathering at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur. Yogi Adityanath assured action against all those involved in corruption.
-
Mayawati flays U.P. govt over proposed survey of madrasas
The Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the proposed survey of madrasas in the state. In a series of tweets in Hindi on Friday, she alleged, “The Muslim community is being oppressed and terrorised under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. The game of Muslim teasing is very sad and condemnable.”
-
U.P. govt will promote Mahoba’s “paan” globally: Dy CM Maurya
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said the state government will promote Mahoba's betel leaf (paan) at the world level. Maurya, who was in Mahoba on Friday to review the progress of development projects there, inspected betel leaf cultivation and collected feedback from the farmers engaged in it. He directed the officers to promote the self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. He interacted with students near Kirat Sagar lake.
-
Now strawberry farming set to start in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Now farmers of Prayagraj will also be seen cultivating strawberries usually grown in cold climate. The horticulture department has been given a target of starting strawberry cultivation on two hectares of land, say district officials in the know of the things. District horticulture officer (DHO), Prayagraj, Nalin Sundaram Bhatt said, “Strawberry cultivation is more profitable as compared to other crops but it is a high investment, high return farming.”
-
PCJ holds training on fact-checking techniques, tools with journalists
JAMMU: Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) on Friday conducted a training programme for journalists and journalism students on fact-checking methods and tools. Rakesh Goswami GNI India Training Network trainer, professor, and regional director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Jammu, conducted the training programme. The training programme was aimed to combat fake news and misinformation. During the programme, participants were informed about tools for visual and verification.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics