Yogi Adityanath leads tributes as UP celebrates birth anniversary of first CM Govind Ballabh Pant

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government celebrated the birth anniversary of the state’s first chief minister (CM)Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant in all districts on Friday and chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to him on the occasion.

Pant headed the Congress government in Uttar Pradesh from January 26, 1950 to December 1954. When the state was known as United Province, Pant was the chief minister from July 1937 to November 1939 and then again from April 1946 to January 25, 1950.

Yogi Adityanath first offered flowers at Pant’s portrait near the late leader’s statue at Lok Bhavan, which houses the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s secretariat, and then viewed a photo exhibition on his life.

The statewide celebrations of Pant’s birth anniversary were held under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Yogi said the mahotsav was a great initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enliven the memories of great freedom fighters.

Born in Almora, Pant was a prominent freedom fighter who pursued higher education in Prayagraj, Adityanath said. During his student days in Prayagraj, Pant made the freedom movement the mission of his life, the chief minister added.

“When the British government made India participate in World War 2, Pant resigned from the chief ministership. Later, in 1947, he again became the chief minister. During Pantji’s tenure as chief minister, the state’s per capita income was at par with India’s but after that the per capita income of the state fell. Till 2015-16, the state was not among the top five economies in the country,” he said.

“Now, under the present government, the state has become the second-biggest economy in the country. The present government has resolved to make “the state of Pant ji” the top economy in the country,” Yogi said.

Yogi Adityanath said that the present emblem of the state was given by Pant. The emblem has the Ganga, the Yamuna, and Prayagraj’s Sangam, besides the bow and arrow of Lord Ram. It was in Pant’s time that the state was named Uttar Pradesh.