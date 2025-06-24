Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, says his dream of a secure India realised

Paying tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday remembered him as a great son of ‘Bharat Mata’, a distinguished educationist, freedom fighter and the visionary behind Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering floral tribute on the occasion of Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s death anniversary, in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

He said Mukherjee’s dream of a united and secure India was realised over 65 years after his death when Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, as the founder and first president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, laid the foundation for a new political direction in independent India, Yogi Adityanath said.

Adityanath paid floral tributes to Dr Mukherjee at his statue installed at the Civil Hospital. State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath stated that as a cabinet minister, Dr Mukherjee played a key role in shaping the country’s industrial policy through his visionary leadership. He later resigned from the Nehru cabinet in protest against policies he believed threatened national unity and integrity, the chief minister said.

Adityanath stated Jammu and Kashmir is now truly experiencing the spirit of the Indian Constitution and its democratic values.

“Abrogation of Article 370 stands as a tribute by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Modi to the ultimate sacrifice of Dr Mukherjee,” Adityanath said.

Following the first general elections in 1952, the then government undermined national unity by introducing Article 370 and implementing a permit system in Jammu and Kashmir, the chief minister said.

In response, Dr Mukherjee boldly entered Kashmir, asserting the principle of “Ek Pradhan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan.” He was arrested and later sacrificed his life in custody on June 23, 1953, Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, Adityanath planted a ‘Rudraksha’ sapling on the Bhadohi Collectorate campus under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on the occasion of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s death anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh planted a ‘Molshree’ sapling, while Bhadohi MP Dr Vinod Kumar Bind planted an ‘Amla’ (Indian gooseberry) sapling. Also present on the occasion were Gyanpur MLA Vipul Dubey, Aurai MLA Deenanath Bhaskar, district panchayat president Aniruddh Tripathi among others.