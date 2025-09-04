Yogi Adityanath reiterates 20% quota decision for Agniveers in police, allied services

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening reiterated that the state government will provide 20% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in recruitment to the police and allied services, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Fire Services. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan (extreme left), reviews the proposed model of Gorkha Museum in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (HT)

He also assured aspirants that they would be granted an additional three years’ age relaxation in the recruitment process.

The decision was earlier taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister in June.

“Our government believes less in words and more in delivering results. This decision will ensure that the youth serving the nation under the Agnipath scheme have secure opportunities after completing their tenure,” the chief minister said. He further clarified that the reservation will be applicable across all categories — General, SC, ST, and OBC. The benefit will take effect once the first batch of Agniveers retires in 2026, after completing four years of service.

Horizontal reservation is an affirmative action that applies across the vertical reservation categories (like SC, ST, OBC) to provide equal opportunities for other groups, such as women, people with disabilities, and ex-Servicemen.

Yogi, along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, laid the foundation stone of the Gorkha Museum at the Gorkha War Memorial in Gorakhpur on the occasion.

General Chauhan highlighted the courage and sacrifices of Gorkha soldiers, describing them as an eternal source of inspiration for both the armed forces and the people of India.

“Their stories of valour and devotion to duty will continue to guide future generations,” he said.

The upcoming Gorkha Museum will be the first of its kind open to the general public, showcasing the history, traditions, and contributions of the Gorkha regiments. Designed with modern exhibits, interactive displays, and cultural presentations, the museum will allow visitors to experience the rich legacy of Gorkha soldiers. The project, estimated at ₹44.73 crore, will be developed by the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.