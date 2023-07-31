Yogi Adityanath says 55 million people have risen above poverty line in Uttar Pradesh in six years

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attacked the state’s previous non-BJP governments for keeping it poor and ‘bimaru’ (backward). Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana programme in Gorakhpur on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

He asserted that the BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government gave Uttar Pradesh a new identity.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) on the Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College campus in Gorakhpur.

“Today, the world recognises that Uttar Pradesh is not a poor and ailing state, but a state where 5.5 crore (55 million) people have risen above the poverty line during the last six years,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Adityanath also transferred ₹51.52 crore to the bank accounts of 5,100 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) beneficiaries and handed over symbolic keys of houses to 12 beneficiaries.

Attacking rival political parties, the chief minister said the Congress, SP and BSP governments ruled for a long time and deprived the public of the benefits of various schemes.

“The Congress could not remove poverty but gave empty slogans. The SP’s slogans became symbols of corruption in the clutches of casteism and anarchy, while the BSP’s ‘elephant’ (election symbol) devoured the entire state, leaving Uttar Pradesh far behind other states in the race for development,” he said.

“Work of development and public welfare seen in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years could have been done earlier also but the previous governments lacked willpower. They exploited farmers, and traders, did injustice to the youth and endangered the safety of women,” Adityanath added.

He described the PM Awas Yojana as a gift from the prime minister.

“Fifty-four lakh poor people have got houses under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, 43,600 houses are sanctioned in Gorakhpur out of which 35,500 houses have been completed. Apart from this, 61,184 houses were provided in the last six years in rural areas,” Adityanath said.

“Being one of the safest states in the country, Uttar Pradesh is a preferred destination for investors. Good roads in Gorakhpur are adding to its glory. A new picture of development is visible in Gorakhpur,” he said.

Referring to the past outbreaks of encephalitis in the state, he said, “From July 15 to November 15, Gorakhpur and surrounding areas used to be under the terror of encephalitis. Over 50,000 children died in 40 years. The double-engine government has controlled encephalitis and only the announcement of its eradication is to be made.”

WON’T LET INJUSTICE HAPPEN TO ANYONE: CM

The chief minister instructed officials to take strict legal action against those who illegally encroach on people’s land and try to harm, or destroy the weak, said an official statement from the U.P. government.

He also assured that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure.

The chief minister was instructing the officials during the Janata Darshan held at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan on the premises of Gorakhnath temple.

YOGI ADITYANATH LAYS FOUNDATION STONE OF LAWYERS’ CHAMBERS

The chief minister said timely justice was essential for good governance and the rule of law.

He was addressing a gathering at the district collectorate after laying the foundation stone of multi-storey lawyers’ chambers to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹3.46 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of a digital library on this occasion.

He said Gorakhpur collectorate would be developed as an integrated building and a detailed project report had been designed keeping in mind the need for 100 years.

