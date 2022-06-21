Yogi Adityanath says discipline inculcated through yoga legacy helped India tackle Covid
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said yoga instills discipline while hailing the ancient Indian mind and body fitness regime.
Yogi Adityanath credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this year’s Yoga Day theme “Yoga for humanity” that he said captures the essence of Indian spirit, which manifested during Covid surge.
“During the Covid surge, as the world witnessed wars, inner conflicts, opportunism, India through the discipline inculcated by this yoga legacy of our seers, managed to defeat Covid-19, besides successfully evolving a novel and indigenous Covid management policy that took care of both lives and livelihood,” Yogi Adityanath said while participating in the Yoga Day event along with governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow.
Crediting Modi for a successful Covid control policy, he said, “The theme of this year’s Yoga Day, being held after a gap of two Covid hit years, essentially captures the Indian ethos of serving the mankind. We not only administered 200 crore Covid vaccine doses to our people, but also exported the same to over 100 countries. That’s another testimony of the discipline that yoga brings to people’s lives which makes such things possible,” he added. Yogi Adityanath said more than five crore people connected with the Yoga Day events at 75,000 places across the state.
“We didn’t witness the freedom struggle but we can say that we were part of the celebrations of 75 years of India’s independence of which this Yoga Day event is a part,” he said.
Yogi government 2.0 ministers and all top bureaucrats, too, participated in Yoga Day events across the state. Special arrangements were made in religious spots like Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi (Varanasi), Chitrakoot, Bithoor and Naimish.
YOGA SHOULDN’T REMAIN A ONE-DAY EVENT: GOVERNOR
Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that yoga should not remain a one-day event and stressed on the need for making it a part of one’s daily life.
“I would urge everyone to make it a part of your daily routine. Only then, will it bring the desired benefits to mind, body and soul,” she said.
“June 21 will come every year. But I would love to see the day, when people start doing yoga voluntarily, sans any government push or effort. And I think, that day too will come,” she said.
Along with CM Yogi Adityanath and Ayush minister Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, the governor performed yoga.
“The governor had made it clear that we would also perform yoga not from the stage but by sitting amongst the rest of the yoga followers and enthusiasts who had come here to participate in the event,” Yogi said.
MODI MINISTERS JOIN YOGA DAY EVENTS AT SIX PLACES IN UTTAR PRADESH
Union ministers were present at six places, earmarked for special Yoga Day events in Uttar Pradesh.
Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, along with deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and chief secretary DS Mishra, did yoga at Lucknow’s Residency. The other deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak did yoga in Prayagraj.
The other Union ministers who did yoga in Uttar Pradesh were Bhupendra Yadav (Ayodhya), Anupriya Patel (Sarnath, Varanasi), Ramdas Athavale (Kushinagar), Pashupati Paras (Hastinapur, Meerut), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Fatehpur Sikri, Agra).
The Yogi government 2.0 ministers who were part of the event included Anil Rajbhar (Ambedkar Nagar), Dinesh Pratap Singh (Barabanki), Vijay Laxmi Gautam (Sultanpur), Yogendra Upadhyay (Meerut), Dinesh Khatik (Bulandshahr), Jitin Prasada (Ghaziabad) Dharamveer Prajapati (Hapur), Ajit Singh (Hardoi) and Sanjeev Gaur (Deoria).
Ashish Patel (Basti), Nitin Agarwal (Siddharthnagar), Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary (Bareilly), Jaswant Saini (Badaun), Narendra Kashyap (Pilibhit), Jaiveer Singh (Varanasi), Sanjay Nishad (Chandauli), Suresh Rahi (Ghazipur), AK Sharma (Jaunpur), Gulab Devi (Kanpur Dehat), Pratibha Shukla (Auraiya), Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi (Jhansi), Dayashankar Singh (Saharanpur), Baby Rani Maurya (Saharanpur) among others also participated.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics