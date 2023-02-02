Yogi Adityanath says Union budget has blueprint to make India the world’s largest economy in 25 years

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Union budget for 2023-24 provides the vision for development and the blueprint for making India a developed economy in the next 25 years.

“When India celebrates 100 years of independence, every citizen will be able to say with pride that he/she belongs to the world’s largest economic power in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The budget provides a vision for the development for the next 25 years,” Yogi Adityanath said, speaking to media persons at his official residence here.

Calling the Union budget “sarv samaveshi” (inclusive) and “sarv sparshi” (providing for welfare of all), the chief minister made a reference to the increase in allocations of the state’s share in the central taxes to ₹1,83,237.59 crore. He listed various announcements that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made while presenting the budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said projection for 7 percent growth rate indicated that this was the highest estimate of growth among all major economies. He said Uttar Pradesh would benefit from a 66% increase in the allocations for the Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana (PM Housing Scheme). The state had provided 45.5 lakh houses under the PM housing scheme that has provisions for 10 lakh more houses, he added.

The new budget may pave the way for providing four lakh new houses and help in achieving the targets of the housing for all scheme, the chief minister said.

He also said announcement about opening 157 new nursing colleges may lead to opening of 28 new nursing colleges in the state.

Referring to green growth and announcements for the youths under the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, he said Uttar Pradesh with the largest population of youngsters would benefit from the same.

Sitharaman had called seven priorities of the Union budget 2023-24 as the “Saptrishi” and the chief minister referred to all of them (inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector). He said the budget would make one of the “panch pran” (five pledges) of making India a developed nation a reality. He said the Union budget for 2023-2024 was the first budget of “Amrit Kaal” and would guide the country like “Saptrishi” in achieving India’s aspirations.

At 75th Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the term “Amrit Kal” to indicate the next 25-year period of India’s journey to complete 100 years of independence.

The PM had also outlined the ‘panch prana’ there.

Yogi also referred to the ODOP and aspirational block schemes being already implemented in Uttar Pradesh and allocations made for them in the Union budget. He said 2023 had been declared a millet year and UP had already launched a programme for promoting the millets. He said the state government has been able to increase the agriculture growth rate from 5.5% to 8.5%.

Referring to the budgetary provisions and “nine-fold” increase in the allocations for the railways, he said Uttar Pradesh having the largest rail network would benefit the most. Mentioning provisions for 50 new airports, heliports and waterways, he said these would also benefit U.P.

The move to double the limit in saving bank accounts and monthly income account scheme would help senior citizens, he said. The middle class would gain from the changes made in the income tax exemption limit, he added.

