Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh government working on minimum wage guarantee for sanitation staff

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh government was working on a plan for a minimum wage guarantee for sanitation workers across the state and had constituted a committee to draft recommendations to implement the scheme. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of several projects, in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (PTI )

He further said sanitation workers should also get residential facilities.

“Benefits of public welfare schemes like ration cards, health insurance cover and Ujjawala gas connections will also be ensured to sanitation staff in addition to minimum wage guarantee,” the chief minister said at the Safai Mitra Suraksha aur Samman conference organised by Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation at Abhyanand Inter College here.

Terming cleanliness as the soul of beauty, Yogi Adityanath said well-developed infrastructure and healthcare services would be meaningless if “we fail to keep our surroundings clean.” He urged people to respect sanitation employees.

He also launched the e-service portal and a welfare fund for sanitation workers and announced an accident insurance facility of up to ₹10 lakh for them.

Yogi Adityanath distributed cheques to the dependents of four Safai Mitras from the welfare fund in addition to uniforms and lunch boxes to sanitation workers and vehicle drivers. He also flagged off door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

The chief minister added that Gorakhpur’s ranking in the cleanliness survey has improved from 74 to 22 with the efforts of the sanitation workers.

“Gorakhpur has received a three-star ranking in the Garbage-Free City category. Gorakhpur is now recognised as a good and beautiful city. It is counted among the best cities in the country. The maximum credit for this achievement should go to the sanitation workers,” he said.

He added, “We should work together to improve the cleanliness ranking even further. Our target should be to be among the 10 cleanest cities in the next survey and among the top three eventually. To achieve this, public awareness needs to be increased.”

The chief minister directed corporators to form swachhta (cleanliness) committees and raise awareness among people regarding not throwing garbage on the roads or in drains.

The chief minister inspected stalls set up by the child nutrition department and National Urban Livelihood Mission. He laid the foundation stone of various projects and inaugurated many others implemented at a cost of ₹116 crore.

‘Delay in redressing police, revenue

grievances won’t be tolerated’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to resolve problems of the common people effectively in a time-bound manner. Participating in Janata Darshan at Digvijaya Nath auditorium in the Gorakhnath temple complex, he attended to over 250 visitors, assuring them that no injustice will be allowed with anyone.

After going through the visitors’ applications, the chief minister asked the officials concerned to tackle all of these with sensitivity.

Asserting that delay in resolving problems related to revenue and the police department would not be tolerated, he directed officials to punish land-grabbers.

Many people had arrived at the Janata Darshan seeking financial assistance for treatment of their relatives.

The chief minister directed officials to arrange estimates and assured that there was no dearth of funds for treatment.